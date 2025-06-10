Ticking clock: Hornets must make a call on Josh Okogie by the end of the month
It's that time of year when the business aspect of sports comes into play, which leads to decisions that can be hard to make or decide about. One decision the Hornets will have to make this summer will be about the future of Josh Okogie, whose contract isn't fully guaranteed for the 2025-2026 season.
Okogie was acquired by the Hornets in a deal that sent Nick Richards to Phoenix in January. The Hornets have until June 30th to waive Okogie if they choose to, but if they decide not to waive him, then his contract will become fully guaranteed for the upcoming season.
The Hornets could decide to let him go if they don't want to pay his over seven million dollar salary for the 2025-26 season, especially if they're looking to add players from free agency onto their roster. Another option is if the Hornets decide to deal him in a trade to acquire another player or a draft pick.
But should the Hornets consider keeping the 26-year-old forward? Okogie is one of the best defenders the team has had in recent memory, and most of the better defenders the Hornets have had over the past couple of years have been absolute liabilities on the offensive end.
The difference is Okogie is an impactful player on both ends, which could prove to be very important for a young Hornets team, who have struggled to have players that defend at a high level while being able to score the ball.
Now, Okogie did miss a lot of time in his first season with the Hornets when he suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out for over two months. It's well-noted that the Hornets have been a team with some of the worst injury luck you could think of, so they'd have to be careful with having players that could potentially be at risk of injuries.
In his 15 appearances with the Hornets this past season, he averaged 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. Those numbers don't really do him justice on either end of the court, but he certainly was a difference maker when he was playing.
The Hornets have needed to add players like Okogie before because it's players like him that do the little things that can go underappreciated. Okogie is a terrific on-ball defender and even had a stretch where he had four straight games of three or more steals.
Most contenders would have their eyes on Okogie since he knows his role and plays it to his best ability, which is why the Hornets shouldn't just let him go. Players like that can be hard to find nowadays since many try to overplay their role and have too much of an ego to understand what the team needs.
Keeping Okogie on the team would provide bench depth at the wing position, much-needed defense, and perimeter shooting from the three-point line. Everywhere Okogie has landed, he's been loved by the fans, the organization, and the coaching staff, so why not keep him in the Queen City?
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
It’s time the Charlotte Hornets gave LaMelo Ball a true veteran to lean on
Draft day jackpot? Duke sharpshooter could bring max value to Hornets
On the move again? Mark Williams among top players who could be traded this offseason
No big moves, no big deal? Why the Hornets are likely to stay quiet this summer