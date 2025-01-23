Top 3 trade destinations for Hornets star Miles Bridges
The NBA Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching, which means it's time for the Charlotte Hornets to decide if they want to try and move Miles Bridges. He's played pretty well of late, but he still hasn't lived up to the $75 million contract he's on. If the Hornets do move him, which is not all that likely right now, here's where he could end up in February.
Top trade destinations for Miles Bridges
1. Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are surprisingly good this year. They're in line to make the play-in at the very least, which means they could be buyers at the deadline. They are not good enough to shop for rentals, but Miles Bridges isn't that. He's a local star who is under contract for two more seasons after this one. It would provide Cade Cunningham another playmaker to target with passes either on the wing or at the rim. Bridges has played fine this year but could be even more impactful on a better team.
2. Miami Heat
This all largely hinges on the Miami Heat trading Jimmy Butler. If they do, and if Charlotte is involved to help facilitate it, then Miles Bridges would be a great addition to the Heat. He would effectively replace Butler in the lineup at the small forward spot, a position Bridges' size is better equipped to play routinely. Bridges adds scoring at all three levels, which is something the Heat could use. If they're losing Butler, they don't have to put a pin in this season. Adding Bridges means they can still compete and won't have to worry about an unhappy star.
3. Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic have dealt with some difficult injuries. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have spent time on the pine. Banchero is back and Wagner is close to a return, but their small and power forward depth has been rocked. Adding Bridges would help alleviate that and allow them to manage minutes of injured stars a little better. The same logic for Detroit applies. Orlando is in contention, but not for the top of the East. Adding a non-rental at the deadline would be wise, and Bridges would be a great fit.
