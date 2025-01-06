Top draft pick incoming? Hornets projected to finish with disastrous record
Before the season began, the hope of a full season of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller sparked hope with the Charlotte Hornets. A new coach and front office regime added to that. Injuries and generally poor play have turned this season sour, and a new projection doesn't expect things to get much better.
Hornets projected to win 23 games this year
Team Rankings' projection expects the Charlotte Hornets, who have won seven of 34 contests this year, to finish with 23 wins on the year. The 23-59 record would be only a two-win improvement over last season.
For comparison, the two teams with worse records right now, the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans, are projected to be right there with Charlotte. New Orleans is projected to finish 20-62. Washington is expected to be 16-66.
Those three teams figure to be in the running for the first overall pick and the option to select Cooper Flagg. Having the worst record, which the Hornets may not, doesn't guarantee anything. However, having one of the three worst records in the NBA would go a long way to ensuring the Hornets get at least a good draft pick.
Every other team, including the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors, is projected to finish with more wins than the Hornets, who are on a 10-game losing streak right now. The January slate of games doesn't offer much reprieve, either.
