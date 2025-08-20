Two Charlotte Hornets land in the top 100 of NBA 2K26's player ratings
The Charlotte Hornets have only two players represented in the recently revealed NBA 2K26 top 100 ratings. That shouldn't be too much of a surprise since this is a team without so much as a play-in tournament win since they lost in seven games in the playoffs in 2016.
They won 19 games last year, so the talent wasn't exactly overflowing, which is why just two players landed within the top 100, and they're exactly the two you would expect.
LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller land in NBA 2K26 top 100
Brandon Miller is an 82 overall heading into NBA 2K26, which makes him the 72nd-best player in the game. He's tied with Aaron Gordon, John Collins, Josh Giddey, RJ Barrett, Michael Porter Jr., and Stephon Castle (among others who were lower on the list than Miller), so he's effectively tied for 66th.
This is down from last year. Miller was the 84th-ranked player in NBA 2K25, so he's up thanks to a higher scoring output in year two in spite of a bunch of missed time. Once he's healthy and playing, it's likely that he may continue to rise.
LaMelo Ball was the Hornets' highest player. This is not a surprise to anyone at all. He earned an 87 overall and was ranked 35th. Like Miller, he was tied with several: Alperen Sengun, Domantas Sabonis, and others, so he's more or less tied for 33rd, which was where he ranked last time.
Ball got a special blurb about his rating from 2K. "Undeniably one of the best players under the age of 25, LaMelo’s creativity with the ball in his hands is worth marveling at every time he laces up. Before his 2024-2025 season was derailed by an injury, the young superstar was averaging 25.2 points, while dishing out 7.4 assists per game, and ranked top five in 3-pointers made per game with 3.8. Despite being only 24 years old, LaMelo’s an experienced player with a unique vision for the game."
Earlier this year, I predicted the overall ratings of the Charlotte Hornets players. Apparently, I was slightly too kind to both Ball and Miller. I predicted Ball would be an 88 and Miller an 83, so 2K landed one off from that for each.
