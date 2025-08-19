What does Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel need to do to win Rookie of the Year?
Almost every number one pick in history has come out of the gates as the favorite to win Rookie of the Year.
Out of the 76 players who have won the award, only 24 of them were number one picks. We've only seen two this decade, Orlando's Paolo Banchero in 2023 and San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama in 2024.
For this season, the Dallas Mavericks selected Duke star Cooper Flagg at pick one, a forward who dominated college basketball this season with the Blue Devils.
Flagg was the runaway number one pick, and every lottery team was praying to have the ping pong balls fall their way to select the Maine product. The Mavs, who traded their franchise player in Luka Doncic back in February, were gifted the chance to select Flagg, who out the gates is the Rookie of the Year favorite at -185, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
For those unaware, -185 odds mean you'd have to place $185 to win $100. Essentially, the odds are more likely than not that Flagg wins the award.
Interestingly enough, Washington's Tre Johnson, who was selected with the 6th overall pick, has the second highest odds at +800.
While the Charlotte Hornets did not receive the chance to select Flagg, they did go on to select his teammate, Kon Knueppel.
Coming out of college, Knueppel has routinely been viewed in the light of a high-floor player. He's an NBA-ready player who can come in and make an impact on day one. While he does not have as high a ceiling as someone like Flagg or the #2 overall pick, Dylan Harper, he still can be a great NBA player.
According to FanDuel, though, it will not be this season. Knueppel sits at +3500 odds, a longshot to win the award. He has the sixth highest odds, sitting behind two players drafted after him.
Being a longshot, what will Kon have to potentially end up winning the award?
How to win Rookie of the Year
Arguably, Kon's greatest weapon is the fact that he can average 15+ points a night without really needing the ball in his hands much. He's an efficient scorer, an elite shooter, and an extremely high-IQ player, all of which stand out to fans and voters. If he can come in and efficiently average around 14 points, it'll almost immediately catch the attention of many.
He needs to be able to earn a starting role as well. Winning the award off the bench is extremely rare, almost never happening. The last time we saw this happen was Malcolm Brogdon with the Bucks nearly a decade ago, and before that was Mike Miller in 2001 in Orlando.
Essentially, it never happens.
What makes this a difficult task for Kon is the talent in the Hornets' starting rotation. Unless the team decides to bring Collin Sexton off the bench, it's an extremely tough battle for Knueppel. Brandon Miller, assuming he comes back healthy, will continue to start as well, which pushes Kon to the bench. Excellent play could see him pushed to a starting role, but at this point, it all depends on the trust of Charles Lee. Kon will need to get on the floor and stay there.
Of course, narrative is arguably the most important. Outplaying the other lottery picks, signature moments, and being on a playoff team are all things that are needed. In a close race between Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley a few seasons ago, Barnes came out the victor as Rookie of the Year because his team ended up in the postseason.
With the Hornets likely being a lottery to Play-In team this year, the playoff aspect is tough. It's not always the case, though, as four of the last five players to win the award missed the playoffs, including Hornets star LaMelo Ball.
Knueppel needs to find himself outplaying the other lottery picks, no matter what. Kon not requiring the ball in his hands can definitely help, especially playing with a guard like LaMelo Ball, who constantly looks to playmake. As mentioned above, an efficient 14 points may help, but when someone like Ace Bailey in Utah gets to play freely with the ball in his hands, fans will be much more interested in watching him play.
It's an uphill battle for Kon to win the award, but the steps are there.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Which Southeast division team improved most this offseason? Here's where the Hornets rank
The one unexpected Charlotte Hornets player who could reach stardom
The Charlotte Hornets' timeline to be a contender in the East
Secret X-factor: The most underrated addition of the Charlotte Hornets' offseason