Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets

After a successful holiday weekend on the home front, the Charlotte Hornets are back on the road to face the hapless Brooklyn Nets. These two teams faced off on opening night when Charlotte walked away with a comfortable 136-117 victory over the young Nets.

Rookie standout Kon Knueppel likened the Hornets' offense to a potluck that night because, in his words, 'everyone was eating.' Can Charlotte continue their winning ways in the Big Apple? Our staff at Hornets on SI seems to think so.

Matt Alquiza: Hornets 111, Nets 106

Charlotte should win this one in a walkover.

Brooklyn is one of the two worst teams in the league, sporting both a bottom five offense and defense in the NBA per Cleaning the Glass. The Nets have a number of young, intriguing pieces, but intrigue doesn't always equate to success.

The Hornets are hot, winning two straight games, and they'll continue their winning ways before the schedule gets significantly tougher going forward.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 117, Nets 105

Maybe, just maybe, the Hornets are actually a serious NBA team this year. Not "make the playoffs" serious, but at least "not an embarrassment" serious. If they are, beating the Nets, who will be without Cam Thomas, is a must.

Owen O'Connor: Hornets 127, Nets 104

After two straight wins, the Hornets take on a 3 win Nets team who has yet to find any footing this season. It's been nearly a month since the Hornets last blowout victory, and today could be their next one. Brooklyn’s offense has been a struggle, scoring 110+ just 3 times this month. They are missing Cam Thomas as well, and just don't have enough offensive talent to take down the Hornets.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 120, Nets 118

I’m loathe to pick the Hornets to win because they usually don’t win when I pick them. However, they’ve had two straight wins over potential playoff teams, and the Nets are a team we know the Hornets can actually beat. It would not be a surprise if they somehow lost this, but the offensive fireworks should arrive with a mostly healthy lineup.

