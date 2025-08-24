Two of the biggest challenges Charles Lee and the Hornets will have to overcome in 2025-26
Charles Lee will be entering year two as the head man of the Charlotte Hornets, and following a 19-win campaign, there's going to be a billion things to improve upon. Some of those issues are more challenging than others.
Finding a solution at center
This is the most obvious of them all. Jeff Peterson did a tremendous job improving all areas of the roster, but did so at the expense of the five spot. Maybe they have immense belief in Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner, but those two are far from being polished products. Mason Plumlee is a good depth option, but at this point in his career, he can't be giving you huge minutes.
Between the two youngsters, it seems as if Diabate is the guy they really want to see something from in an extended role, and it makes the most sense — he's more prepared. But can Lee and this coaching staff find creative ways to improve his offensive impact? If not, the Hornets will basically be playing shorthanded on that end of the floor.
Defensively speaking, there were way too many times last year when the Hornets got bullied around in the paint. It may not have always led to a basket, but it created open looks for others. Diabate should eliminate some of those plays from happening, but he's going to be at a massive size disadvantage on most nights.
Improving on defense
The Hornets weren't good enough on either end of the floor a year ago, but they really struggled to defend at a consistent level, which led to finishing the year 23rd in defensive efficiency (1.126). There were some highlights, though — they ranked 11th in defending the paint (47.9 ppg) and 10th in three-point defense with opponents shooting 35.5% from three.
The one thing they have to harp on is forcing more turnovers. Last season, they averaged just 7.4 steals per game and 13.3 turnovers forced. Playing heavily contested defense without fouling was a big issue. The bad fouls have to be eliminated, especially by those in the backcourt.
The problem? They didn't really add much defensive help. Sure, they have more guards, but the only one who has a true defensive presence to him is Sion James, who isn't a key fixture in the rotation.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Three things that are near guarantees to happen in 2025-26 for the Charlotte Hornets
The 3 keys to unlocking LaMelo Ball's max potential, aside from health
Buy Hornets stock now: Why NBA fans should hop on the Kon Knueppel train