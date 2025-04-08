Using one-word to describe the Charlotte Hornets' key rotational players
With the Charlotte Hornets season coming to a close, they have at least established who is a key part of their rotation going forward. Despite their underwhelming record, the team does have a group of great rotational pieces that could help field a play-in team next season, and potentially push for a playoff spot.
So, in one word, how would we describe each piece?
Moussa Diabate: Electric
The third-year center has been electric in every single stint. The former Wolverine changes the vibes each time he is on the court, whether it be from a few offensive rebounds or a dunk that ends up on House of Highlights. Diabate came into the season on a two-way deal, looking to make a name for himself in the league. After a career season, Diabate earned a three-year NBA contract and officially implemented himself as a part of the Hornets' future.
Diabate's season has been so electrifying that it caused the team to move Mark Williams at the deadline to commit to him as the starting center going forward. While the deal was rescinded and Mark returned to the roster, it showed exactly what the front office and coaching staff see in Moussa: a young center who is just scratching the surface with his talent.
Jusuf Nurkic: Versatile
It took me a few minutes to decide on the right word for Nurkic. The Bosnian center has not exactly had his best season, and at times has looked nearly unplayable for the Hornets. Despite that, it's hard to ignore what his offensive game adds to Charlotte's roster. Out of the team's three centers, Nurkic is the only one who can shoot the three-ball.
It was a struggle at first, but over his last 12 outings the big man is shooting 50% from beyond the arc. Though his name has been thrown into trade discussions, it's interesting to see how he will look with a full offseason learning Charles Lee's offense and working with LaMelo Ball.
Tidjane Salaun: Raw
The Hornets' first-round selection from June is exactly this. He has started to show glimpses as of late, but Salaun absolutely needs more time to develop his skills as an NBA player. Could he be a star in this league? Potentially. It's hard to tell as of right now whether or not that is a possibility, and it will not be for a couple of years at the minimum.
Since March 2, TIdjane is averaging 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 44.6% from the floor and 35.7% from three-point land. He has begun to build momentum towards becoming a real NBA player, and it should excited Hornets fans going forward. Many wrote him off far too early, and to see what he has done lately is nothing short of exciting.
Tre Mann: Disc
Mann has missed nearly the entire season with a disc injury in his back. There have not been many updates about Mann at all this season, and with four games left it seems almost impossible for him to return. With the former Thunder being a restricted free agent at the end of the year, it feels likely the Hornets do bring him back.
When healthy this season, Mann averaged 14.1 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.5% from the field, 40.0% from three, and 90.5% from the free throw line. Though Nick Smith and KJ Simpson could be potentially pushing Mann for that backup guard spot, he absolutely deserves to be a part of the core going forward if healthy.
Josh Green: Streaky
Josh Green has been nothing short of streaky all year with the Hornets. The former Maverick will either shoot 7-9 from three or 1-5, absolutely no in between. Green is currently in the first year of a three year, $41 million contract, and should be in teal for the foreseeable future.
After having a career year in the 2022-23 season, Green has seen a points and FG% decrease over the next two seasons. He averaged 7.4 points this season, which is his lowest since the 2021-22 season. He also shot 42.8% from the field, a career-low. Green did play in his most games in a season to date, which is positive news for Hornets fans. At least SOMEONE can stay healthy.
Josh Okogie: Steals
Josh Okogie has recorded a steal in every single game he's been a part of as a Hornet. He's averaging 2.2 steals per game in the 12 games he has played, including a four-game stretch where he recorded 3+ in each game. Okogie has one year remaining on his deal and has been mentioned as a potential trade piece in the offseason.
Though Okogie has only played 12 games, he has looked like a fantastic piece next to LaMelo Ball over the next few seasons. His three point percentage has gone down since his return from injury, but before that he was shooting at a 42.9% clip from downtown.
Nick Smith Jr: Shifty
Nick Smith Jr.'s style of basketball is reminiscent of a Cheetah hunting in a nature documentary. In both, you blink and miss it; while the Cheetah has caught its prey, Smith is already at the rim for an easy layup. The former Razorback is one of the shiftiest players in the game, albeit sometimes it is extremely difficult to watch. There are some moments where Smith makes an extremely exaggerated hesitation move, and the defense looks more confused as to whether he is challenging a dance-off or trying to shake them.
That being said, it's so much fun watching him play when he is on. Though he has had a rough stretch his last few games, the second-year guard is averaging a career-high in both points and minutes, while seeing a dip in field goal percentage and three-point percentage. Exciting things are coming with Smith.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets look to keep slight edge in all-time series vs Grizzlies
Hornets release injury report for Tuesday's game against Memphis
NBA insider details what it might've cost Hornets to land Luka Doncic
Miles Bridges offers something the Charlotte Hornets can't afford to part with