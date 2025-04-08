Hornets release injury report for Tuesday's game against Memphis
The Charlotte Hornets released their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies and after a season full of injuries and players in-and-out of the lineup, this one is extremely simple.
The regulars, LaMelo Ball (Right Ankle Impingement), Tre Mann (Disc), Brandon Miller (Right Wrist), and Grant Williams (Right ACL) are all OUT.
Only two Hornets that have played recently are out, with Josh Green missing due to a left shoulder injury, and Damion Baugh to a left hip injury. Both were injured during the Hornets game last Wednesday against the Pacers and have missed the previous two outings. With only four games remaining on the season, it starts to creep in whether or not we will see them wear the striped teal uniforms for the remainder of the season.
The Hornets sit currently at 19-59, 3.5 games back of the Utah Jazz's 16-63 for the worst record in the NBA. With four games remaining, it may be best to sit these two and allow more minutes to some of the other guys.
If the injury report has no new additions, the expected starting lineup would likely be KJ Simpson, Seth Curry, Miles Bridges, Josh Okogie, and Mark Williams. This lineup has only played together once this season, being the previous game against the Bulls in which they lost.
