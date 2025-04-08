Hornets look to keep slight edge in all-time series vs Grizzlies

All Hornets

The Hornets have won a couple more games than the Grizzlies in this head-to-head.

Jan 22, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
INJURY REPORT:

For the Charlotte Hornets:

OUT: LaMelo ball (wrist, ankle), Brandon Miller (wrist), Tre Mann (back), Grant Williams (knee), and Josh Green (shoulder).

For the Memphis Grizzlies:

OUT: Zyon Pullin (knee) and Brandon Clarke (knee).

GAME PREVIEW:

The Charlotte Hornets have somehow won more games than the Memphis Grizzlies when the two teams match up. Neither has really been the pinnacle of success, but Memphis has been good for several seasons now, and Charlotte hasn't. Still, the Hornets are 27-25 in this series and will look to maintain their slight edge.

These two teams last faced off on January 22, and. the Grizzlies took home a 132-120 win that wasn't as close as the 12-point margin suggested. Since then, Memphis has shockingly fired its coach and LaMelo Ball has gone down for the season.

In that game, Mark Williams had a dominant 38 points and nine rebounds on an astonishing 14/18 shooting. It was a career day, and he'll have to mimic that and more to give the shorthanded Hornets a chance in this one.

KEY MATCHUP: Ja Morant vs. young Hornets guards

Ja Moran
Jan 22, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

KJ Simpson and Nick Smith Jr. will both get a lot of run today. Simpson is the starting point guard, and Smith Jr. will play some minutes at the one and two in all likelihood. That's good for the Hornets to continue developing them, but it might also be good news for Ja Morant.

Morant is a savvy veteran with a strong 116.1 offensive rating. He's pretty difficult to guard, and he'll probably salivate when a rookie or second-year player gets the defensive matchup. He might salivate a little more knowing that neither is a good defender. Simpson's 119.7 defensive rating is 13th among the Hornets who've played 20 games. Smith Jr. (116.1) is 14th.

Those two are going to get a lot of minutes, and they'll spend a lot of time matched up on Morant. That is likely going to be key to the game. If they can limit or force Morant to create for others rather than himself, that's a small victory for the Hornets and it might help them get an upset win.

PREDICTED STARTING FIVES:

Position

Hornets

Grizzlies

PG

KJ Simpson

Ja Morant

SG

Seth Curry

Desmond Bane

SF

DaQuan Jeffries

Jaylen Wells

PF

Miles Bridges

Jaren Jackson Jr.

C

Mark Williams

Zach Edey

The Hornets will be in action next on Wednesday, April 9. They'll visit the Toronto Raptors at 7:30. Tonight is their final home game.

