Is Tre Mann's emergence legit? Respected NBA insider thinks so
One of the pleasant surprises early on for the Charlotte Hornets has been guard Tre Mann. He showcased his scoring ability at times last season after coming over in the trade from Oklahoma City but also didn't have the regulars out there on the floor with him.
In the preseason, he was surrounded by those talented pieces and blossomed into a quality option off the bench that can give the Hornets an offensive punch.
Will it carry over in the regular season, though? The Athletic's Sam Vecenie believes so.
“Certainly going to get an opportunity it seems like in Charlotte. Just based off the preseason, he’s been in double figures in all four of the preseason games he played so far - 15, 14, 19, 16. He’s been efficient in all of those games, over 50% from the field in every single one of those games. He looks like a guy who could really, really help on offense right now. His ability to create, he’s slithery, he’s quick. There’s a lot of on-ball skill there.”
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
NBA analyst makes three bold predictions for Tidjane Salaün's rookie season
New Hornets PA Announcer Shawn Parker sends intro message to the fans
Charles Lee says Brandon Miller is 'right up there' with some of the best players he's coached
3 reasons why the Charlotte Hornets will make the 2025 NBA playoffs