Vasilije Micic Reveals Biggest Lesson From His Rookie NBA Season

Despite being 29 years old, the 23-24 season was Micic's first in the NBA

James Plowright

Mar 27, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots a jumper against Charlotte Hornets guard Vasa Micic (22) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 27, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots a jumper against Charlotte Hornets guard Vasa Micic (22) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Adjusting to the NBA game is difficult for any European player. The pace of play, skillset of the players and differing rules change the dynamics of the game. For Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic, it was a struggle at first as he had a very limited role with the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, following his trade to Charlotte he was able to show his true ability.

After the 2023-24 season was over, Micic sat down with 'Basket News' to reflect on his first season in the NBA. During the conversation, Micic was asked what the biggest difference was between the NBA and the Euroleague.

The biggest difference, once you have the responsibility is that you're becoming a target every minute you are on the floor. As you are creating a difference on offense, that's what people are trying to create against you on defense as well. So, capability of playing both ends is key. Having consistency is key. Over there, everyone has talent, it's a fact.

Vasilije Micic

It's not a surprise that for Micic the defensive end was the biggest adjustment. Although blessed with an advanced basketball IQ and high skill game, Micic is a sub-par athlete and doesn't have the quickest foot speed. Defending perimeter players like Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is difficult for Micic. However, due to his good size (6'6) and length (6'7 wingspan) he does have the size to guard some shooting guards and wings.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee has experience coaching elite defensive guards such as Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. Perhaps he help get the best out of Micic on that end, afterall, it wasn't all bad this year

