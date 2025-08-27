What a Tidjane Salaün leap would mean for the Charlotte Hornets
In their first draft as the lead decision makers of the Charlotte Hornets, Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee hitched their wagon to one of the rawest lottery picks the NBA has ever seen.
Tidjane Salaün, the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, was drafted for the long-term potential of what he can be, not what he is right now.
The tools are evident. Tidjane boasts an NBA-ready frame with a doubtless desire to be great. The Frenchman is a tireless worker who seems like he took a major leap in his first NBA offseason.
After a disappointing rookie campaign, Salaün looked like he leveled-up in the 2025 NBA Summer League. In three games, Salaün averaged 14 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, and more importantly, he looked much more comfortable accumulating those stats.
Tidjane drove to the hoop with relentless intent, keen on finishing over and through defenders instead awkwwardly around them like he did as a rookie. Sauaün's time in the gym with Charles Lee and Jeff Peterson clearly paid off, and his skills translating to a real game (albeit Summer League) was just what the doctor ordered for a Hornets team desperately in need of a leap from their first-round pick in 2024.
When looking at Charlotte's roster, the major holes are in the front court.
Miles Bridges, a small forward by trade, has been forced to moonlight as a four since PJ Washington was shipped off to Dallas.
The center position, manned by a three-headed monster of Moussa Diabate, Mason Plumlee, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, is set to be manned by a committee approach that will be deployed based on matchup and situation.
In a front court full of questions, a major jump by Salaün will be a real answer.
The fully actualized version of Tidjane as an impactful member of an NBA rotation is the archetypal ideal of a modern front court player.
His ability to stretch the floor while finishing on the interior would be incredibly valuable to Charles Lee's five-out offensive approach. If Tidjane can make sure what happened in Vegas doesn't say in Vegas, he'll be an integral piece in Charlotte's front court as Bridges' primary backup, and as a small ball center in certain matchups.
The versatility that Salaün would allow Lee is invaluable. On top of night-to-night lineup flexibility, a leap by Tidjane would make Miles Bridges tradable salary expendable as a part of a package to land a true superstar talent in the Queen City.
Charlotte has an intriguing base of young talent. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner are interesting to say the least. A jump by Salaün would make them downright dangerous.
