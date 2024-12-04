Hornets announce updated schedule after getting bounced from NBA Cup
The Charlotte Hornets were bounced from the NBA Cup prematurely, failing to get out of the group stage for the second consecutive year. Following another nail-biting loss last night, their fate was sealed.
For teams like the Hornets, they now have fewer games on the schedule since they did not move on. In light of that, the NBA has scheduled the games they didn't have in an effort to make sure every team plays 82 games.
Hornets get new schedule following NBA Cup exit
Every team that does not play the in-season tournament final has fewer games on the schedule, but the NBA steps in once they're eliminated to fix that. With the Charlotte Hornets and others officially out, the league has done just that. Now, the Hornets will play at the Chicago Bulls on Friday, December 13 at 8:00 pm EST, and host the 76ers again the following Monday at 7:00 pm EST.
The Hornets went winless in the NBA Cup, though they nearly beat the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and 76ers. Nevertheless, they went 0-4 in group play after winning just one game in the group stage last year. They have yet to have any sort of success in this new tournament, and they've had some scheduling adjustments as a result.
