What Can Hornets Fans Realistically Expect in 2024-25?
As the Charlotte Hornets gear up for the 2024-25 season under new Head Coach Charles Lee, the pressure is on to flash the potential fans want to see in this core. The team is coming off a tough season and DraftKings is projecting just 29.5 wins and an 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference.
Player Projections
Using Basketball Reference’s 2024-25 per 36-minute projections adjusted for playing time in previous seasons, we can estimate what to expect from key players. LaMelo Ball, playing 32 minutes per game, is projected to average 21.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds. Brandon Miller, also at 32 minutes, is expected to contribute 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Other players like Mark Williams and Miles Bridges are expected to play vital roles too. Williams, in 26 minutes, is projected to average 12.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. While Bridges, with 36 minutes, could put up 20.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
Successful Season
For the Hornets, a successful season would see Ball and Miller leading the team, bringing hope for the future. The goal is to win over 30 games and return to play-in contention with a top-10 finish in the East. This would be a significant improvement from last year’s 21 wins. Other player progress like Bridges on defense, flashes of potential from Tidjane Salaün, and good health for key players like Ball and Williams would be crucial for a 'successful season'.
Disappointing Season
On the other hand, an unsuccessful season would mirror last year’s struggles. This would include key players missing time due to injuries and the team failing to string together wins. Avoiding these problems will be essential for the Hornets to take the next step forward.
With the season fast approaching, the Hornets have a lot riding on the development of their young core and the new leadership of Charles Lee. Time will tell if this season will bring the progress everyone is looking for.
