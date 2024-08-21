What does a peak LaMelo Ball season look like?
LaMelo Ball is arguably the most talented player to ever don the Charlotte Hornets purple and teal. Injuries have zapped Ball's effectiveness for most of his young career, but the young guard's time spent on the floor is always must-watch television. Ball dazzles onlookers with Gastonia range (shoutout to Eric Collins), otherworldly passing vision, and a tight handle in a 6'7" package that frankly seems alien-like.
The most fascinating part about Ball's game is that the best is yet to come for the young superstar. Only 22-years-old, the Hornets' starting point guard hasn't even scratched the surface for what he can be as a ball player. He can still improve his ball security, play strength, and finishing around the rim, which, frankly, are all nitpicks for a player of his stature.
The best way for Ball to improve is to accentuate his strengths, become a more consistent player night-to-night, and most importantly, stay on the floor. Ball has followed up his 2021-22 All-Star season in which he played 75 games with two seasons where he played a total of 58. Ankle injuries are Ball's biggest bugaboo, and while they've taken down many a player in the long history of the NBA, others have beaten chronic ankle ailments to have Hall of Fame careers. Steph Curry, as an example. Familiar with his game?
Say LaMelo finds out how to manage his chronic ankle problems. The braces he has been spotted with in preseason practices are a great start. What would that season look like statistically? I think the 2020-21 season could give us a good idea.
Luka Doncic is one of the best offensive players in NBA history. His masterful 2023-24 season (33 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists) ended in the NBA Finals as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Boston Celtics in five games. On a recent episode of the Lowe Post podcast, ESPN's Zach Lowe drew a comparison between Ball and Doncic.
Lowe smartly articulated the differences between the two, acknowledging Doncic's incomparable feel for the game and irreparable offensive output. To say that LaMelo Ball could have a season that matches Doncic's peak is blasphemous right now, but is it crazy to think that Ball could reach 85-90% of Luka Doncic's peak? In 2021 Doncic averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists on 45/35/73 shooting splits. Ball likely will never match Doncic's prowess on the glass, but 27.7 points and 8.0 assists on similar (or better) efficiency is absolutely near the top of Ball's range of outcomes.
Statistically, I believe that a peak LaMelo Ball season would come in around 28-30 points, 8-11 assists, and 5-7 rebounds on Ball's career shooting splits of 42/37/83. A season of that statistical magnitude combined with an improved Hornets product that leads to wins would undoubtedly have Ball contending for a spot on an All-NBA team, an award that has only been bestowed to six Hornets in franchise history.
Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee are moving things in the right direction. The duo charged with breathing life back into a listless franchise have pulled all of the right strings this summer, but all of the goodwill they've built up will fade quickly if the on-court product doesn't match the hype. LaMelo Ball is a key piece in the Hornets present and future, and if the franchise reaches previously unreached heights, a peak season from their one-of-one point guard will be a major reason why.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Three Reasons Why the Charlotte Hornets Have a Bright Future
The Charlotte Hornets' Starting Lineup Dilemma: Grant Williams or Josh Green?
Charlotte Hornets Given One of Lowest Team Ratings in NBA 2K25