What does a healthy LaMelo Ball mean for the Hornets? Charles Lee explains
You don't have to be a basketball junky to understand that the Charlotte Hornets are a much better team when their star guard, LaMelo Ball, is healthy and at full strength.
It's been quite some time since Ball wasn't dealing with some sort of injury or lingering effects of an ankle, but now, it appears the face of the franchise is officially back to his old self.
Ball carried a lot of the weight in Charlotte's come-from-behind victory over the Houston Rockets in the season opener on Wednesday night, recording 34 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. He became just the 11th player in NBA history to post at least 30 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds in a season opener.
Following the game, Hornets head coach Charles Lee talked about the type of performance Ball had an how critical it was to the team's success.
“It just shows the competitor that he is, the resilient person that he is. I think all the injuries that he’s kind of had to go through, he had stayed consistent with his work ethic. I’m so happy that he was able to showcase it tonight. Like I’ve said, since I got this job, since the first time we talked on the phone he told me what he was going to be committed to. He wants to be someone who earns the trust of his teammates and his coaches in terms of just coming in to work every day, and wants to be a winner, wants to impact winning.”
When asked what a healthy LaMelo Ball means for the Hornets, Lee had a big smile on his face and stated, “Ah, he’s like the engine for us. So like, if we have a healthy LaMelo Ball, I think we’re going to do a lot of really good things. I know he’s going to continue to grow and he helps everyone around him continue to be better too which is really exciting. The individual, and the collective group, will grow.”
The last time Ball was healthy for the majority of the season, the Hornets made the play-in tournament. Actually, they did so in consecutive seasons with arguably a less talented roster than the one they have now. This group has a nice blend of veterans who have played championship-caliber basketball along with a tremendously talented young core.
One would assume that if and it's a big IF, Ball can stay on the court, the Hornets will reach the play-in once again and perhaps advance beyond that. The sky is the limit for Charlotte as long as Ball and Brandon Miller are a part of this thing. And while it may be only one game, who knows? Maybe the Hornets are a small step closer to competing than we initially thought.
