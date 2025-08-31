What needs to happen for Hornets to outperform ESPN projection
The Charlotte Hornets are determined to lift themselves out of the lottery, which they have been toiling in for the last half-decade. Instead of competing in playoff games, they have been trying to win high draft picks.
Charlotte made a rash of moves in the offseason to help them achieve that goal. Bringing in multiple veteran players to supplement what the young guys can do is a recipe they think will work.
Even though all of these moves were made with the present in mind, ESPN still doesn't have much faith that the moves will work out next season.
ESPN doesn't have faith in the Charlotte Hornets
According to their projections, the Hornets will finish with a record of 26-56, which would put them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference. They clearly see them in the lottery yet again.
Charlotte is in the business of proving these projections wrong. In order for that to happen, the Hornets need to have several things occur next year.
First off, they have to have to stay healthy. Health has crushed any chance they have had to make the playoffs in the last couple of years, specifically injuries to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Ball is the best player that the Hornets have, and he hasn't had a healthy season since the year he was an All-Star in 2021-22. In that season, he was able to play 75 games.
Miller missed most of his second year last season after suffering a shoulder injury. Those guys are the two players who can impact the team from an offensive perspective more than anyone else on the roster.
The Hornets need to have their young guys take a leap to beat ESPN projections
Charlotte not only needs to stay healthy, but they also have to have those young guys take a leap. Ball has to be the All-Star player that the Hornets need him to be, especially with his passing.
Ball's ability to create shots for others will open doors for the other young guys to take the leap necessary to win more games. He is the key to it all.
