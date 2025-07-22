What’s next for the Hornets? 3 critical items still left on Jeff Peterson's to-do list
The Charlotte Hornets are on cloud nine after clinching their first NBA Summer League championship and pulling off a stellar draft and offseason. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson couldn’t have scripted a better summer.
They hit the jackpot in the NBA Draft, snagging Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Plus, trading Mark Williams for two first-round picks, one of which landed McNeeley, was a home run. Peterson also worked his magic on the trade front.
And the moves didn’t stop with the draft. Peterson followed it up by acquiring Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton — both productive guards — for minimal trade cost, especially when compared to their on-court value.
Still, even with all the progress made, there are a few key items left on Peterson’s offseason checklist. Let’s take a look at what’s next.
Priority No. 1: Find a way to acquire a veteran center
Right now, the Hornets might have the weakest center rotation in the entire league.
That’s not an exaggeration — with Mason Plumlee, Moussa Diabaté, and rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner as their current options, it’s hard to feel confident about the frontcourt heading into the season. The free agent market has all but dried up, which means Jeff Peterson’s best (and maybe only) path forward is a trade.
So who’s out there?
It’s not an easy question to answer, but there are a few realistic targets Peterson should be pursuing. Nikola Vučević, Mitchell Robinson, and Nic Claxton are all names that could help stabilize Charlotte’s frontcourt and deserve serious consideration.
All three could provide immediate help and potentially fit into the team’s long-term future.
It won’t be cheap. But if the Hornets want to take the next step, shoring up the center position has to be at the top of Peterson’s to-do list.
Priority No. 2: Move off Josh Green and Grant Williams
As Charlotte continues to lean into a youth movement, it’s hard to find clear roles for Josh Green and Grant Williams. Both are solid players — but with no defined spot in the rotation, they’re better off elsewhere.
And with both under contract for two more seasons at around $13 million each, they’re not the easiest to move on their own.
That said, they could become valuable salary-matching pieces in a bigger trade — like a deal for Vučević or another veteran big. It may take attaching a draft pick to make it happen, but if it helps the Hornets clean up their books and solve their frontcourt problem in one move, it’s worth exploring.
Either way, finding a way to move off Green and Williams should be high on the offseason agenda.
Priority No. 3: Find a trade partner for Miles Bridges
This one’s trickier — and much less likely — but still important.
Miles Bridges has had his moments in Charlotte, but it’s time to move on. Between his off-court past, inconsistent play, and a $50 million contract over the next two seasons, it’s tough to justify keeping him around with where this team is headed.
The franchise is already leaning into its younger talent, and Bridges is standing in the way — particularly of 2024 first-round pick Tidjane Salaun. The No. 6 overall pick had an up-and-down rookie season but showed serious flashes during Summer League.
He needs minutes. And right now, Bridges is blocking that development.
If Peterson can find a trade partner, even for an expiring contract, it could be a win. Best-case scenario? The Hornets turn Bridges into a frontcourt upgrade. Worst-case? They shed a contract that no longer fits their timeline.
Either way, exploring trade options here makes sense.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Liam McNeeley's role with the Charlotte Hornets predicted by NBA draft expert
Charlotte Hornets rookie to reportedly sign multi-year shoe deal with Nike
Could Ryan Kalkbrenner be the center the Hornets are looking for?
The Hornets best rookie from Summer League wasn't Kon Knueppel, according to B/R analyst