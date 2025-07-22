Liam McNeeley's role with the Charlotte Hornets predicted by NBA draft expert
Liam McNeeley put in a really stellar run during Summer League with the Charlotte Hornets. In some ways, he even outperformed Kon Knueppel, who was selected by the Hornets 25 picks earlier. Where does that leave him with the real Hornets, though?
McNeeley slipped a bit in the draft, but he still wasn't expected to be a top-of-the-lottery player, so it's not as if he was ever destined to immediately join the Hornets' starting lineup. However, the Hornets aren't exactly overflowing with talent, so what should they do with him?
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, a draft expert, made his prediction that McNeeley would make the NBA roster and avoid the G-League, but he wouldn't be inserted into the starting lineup just yet.
Wasserman also thinks he'll function as a shot-maker and ball-mover off the bench. "Liam McNeeley should have a chance to leapfrog Tidjane Salaun, the 2024 No. 6 pick, in the Charlotte Hornets rotation. It will value the rookie's shooting, high skill level, and competitiveness," Wasserman wrote.
Because of his "adaptable game and mentality," Wasserman envisions McNeely operating as a floor-spacer. "But McNeeley was also a very efficient pick-and-roll ball-handler at Connecticut," he added. "The Hornets may be able to plug-and-play him in different roles and positions, depending on matchups."
McNeeley's versatility will likely lead him to do a lot of different things with the Hornets, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he got a lot of minutes. He can theoretically spend time anywhere from the two-guard spot to the four, which will help the Hornets and give him ample opportunities to get NBA development.
