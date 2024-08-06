All Hornets

Where Does Spectrum Center Rank Among NBA Arenas?

Big improvements are on the way to create a better experience at the home of the Charlotte Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

A recent survey was completed which revealed how each NFL, MLB, and NBA stadium was viewed. The list was compiled by using review ratings from Yelp, Google, Trip Advisor, and Facebook. Spectrum Center, the home of the Charlotte Hornets, ranked 73rd overall and 22nd in the NBA.

Spectrum Center has seen some minor tweaks and enhancements since it opened in 2005, but lacks many of the amenities needed to be a competitive franchise both on the court and off of it with the overall fan experience. That will change soon, however, as Spectrum Center will undergo renovations over the course of the next two summers with everything expected to be completed ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The plan includes the expansion of the lower bowl, adding 2,500 seats to bring more fans closer to the action. As far as luxury seating is concerned, there will be 28 standard suites (up to 24 guests), 4 party suites (up to 72 guests), 13 mini suites (up to 12 guests), 1 super suite (up to 76 guests - tickets sold in groups of 2, 4, 6), and 1 theater box (up to 130 guest - tickets sold in groups of 2, 4, 6). There will also be two club options: The Courtside Club and Inner Circle Club. The Dr. Pepper Pavilion will be a unique concessions experience that will allow the fans to watch the action with no obstructed view from the second level.

All of these improvements should help take Spectrum Center from that No. 22 ranking all the way into the top 10.

