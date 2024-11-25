All Hornets

Where the Hornets' 'big three' ranks among NBA teams

How do the Charlotte Hornets' three best players stack up across the NBA?

Zach Roberts

Nov 6, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) and guard LaMelo Ball (1) high five after a dunk and assist during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets have something they haven't really had in a few years: an inspiring group of young talent. LaMelo Ball, one of the "veterans" of the bunch, is playing like an All-NBA superstar this year. Brandon Miller had a wonderful rookie year and has looked very good of late alongside Ball.

Mark Williams, the third and perhaps most frustrating piece, hasn't played yet this year and only played 19 games last year. With that said, the combined age of this trio is just 22.7 years old, so the future might hold something good for Charlotte. Here's how they stack up against other NBA team trios.

Where the Hornets' young core ranks among NBA teams

The Hornets' trio of stars drops in Tim Bontemps' "Promising but unproven" section, right behind the Toronto Raptors at 23rd overall. Bontemps wrote, "If this group can stay on the court, it could quickly move up this list. Ball has been hindered by ankle injuries the past couple years but is back on the court and playing well under first-year coach Charles Lee. Miller is coming off a very impressive rookie season and looks like a potential long-term star on the wing. The real question here surrounds Williams, who has all the tools to be an impact player at center -- and a perfect fit with Ball -- but has been sidelined by injuries for almost a year."

The crux of this trio, and ultimately the Hornets' success, is Williams. He has shown flashes of being the center they once dreamed of, but he has played just 62 games in his three NBA seasons. First, it was a back injury, but now it's a left foot injury. If he can return and be impactful, the future does look a lot brighter as Bontemps pointed out.

