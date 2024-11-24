Grant Williams injury: What it means for already banged up Hornets front court
The Charlotte Hornets are certainly going to miss Grant Williams. The versatile big man has developed into a Draymond Green clone that both bangs with seven-footers in the post and chases guards on defense while knocking down open shots and making savvy basketball plays when Charlotte possess the ball. His impact on the team's early season play can not be overstated, and the Hornets will need a committee to replace him.
Tidjane Salaün specifically is going to see an increased role in Williams' absence.
The rookie forward has started a handful of games alongside Williams in Charlotte's front court (that is already missing Nick Richards, Mark Williams, and Miles Bridges), and going forward he should start them in his stead.
Salaün's statistical impact has been minimal, but talent oozes out of every pore of the young Frenchman. Every night Salaün does something that flashes his immense potential. A contested three-pointer, an impressive pass, a galloping transition possession; if you watch Salaün closely, you see the vision.
With Williams on the mend, Salaün's minutes will continue to increase, as will his countryman Moussa Diabaté's.
Moussa "The Destroyer" (shoutout Hornets radio announcer Sam Farber for that nickname) Diabaté has been nothing short of a revelation. His rebounding exploits have turned heads around the Queen City and the NBA world at large, and Charlotte will need more of those talents as they learn what life without Grant Williams looks like.
The imminent returns of both Mark Williams and Nick Richards will help mitigate the loss of Grant Williams, but his two-way impact won't be replaced upon the return of one, or both, of Charlotte's rotational centers. It will take a big-time, holistic effort from every big Charlotte employs (and maybe one or two off the street) to fill the gaping hole that the loss of Williams will create.
Grant Williams has been a key cog to Charlotte on the floor while being a great ambassador for the club and the city off of it. His injury is a crushing blow to the team, the city, and it's, fans, and all of Charlotte will be rooting for him to return to full-strength.
