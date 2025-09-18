Which player could follow DaQuan Jeffries after being waived by Charlotte Hornets?
DaQuan Jeffries is no longer a member of the Charlotte Hornets. As the only player left on an overcrowded roster with a non-guaranteed contract, he was always highly likely to be waived. Now, it's official.
Sadly, that's not the only move the Hornets needed to make. They're still over the roster limit with about two weeks to go before training camp. The roster still needs to shed a few players, but now that the easy answer is gone, who's next?
Which Hornets player will leave next?
There are a few options for the Hornets to waive or trade to make roster room. Nick Smith Jr., Pat Connaughton, Mason Plumlee, and Josh Green all make sense. Connaughton is an easy buyout candidate, and Plumlee could be released without much impact since he's on a cheap one-year deal and isn't really that important. The other two could be traded.
Trading Smith Jr. makes the most sense because he doesn't do anything that other players on the roster don't also do, and he's young enough that a team would be willing to take a flyer on him for a future second-round pick or something. He's also cheap enough that the Hornets wouldn't have to take back a salary and make it a moot point with roster size.
But since trades aren't as likely right now, the most logical option is to buy out Pat Connaughton. That felt very plausible even after the trade, since he was just a salary dump by the Milwaukee Bucks. He could be traded, but with his salary, a buyout makes more sense.
Connaughton could have a role, and the Hornets might really prefer to keep him. That's probably why nothing has happened on that front yet. However, with teams knowing that Charlotte is desperate to get rid of some players, it doesn't seem like they'll get any real value for either Smith Jr. or Green.
That unfortunately makes a waive/buyout the most likely outcome, which is unfortunate since the Hornets could use Connaughton's skillset and it brings them nothing in return. It's just the easiest way to get one more player off the roster.
