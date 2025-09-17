Historic NBA mock trade sends Celtics star to Charlotte
The Charlotte Hornets aren't really positioned to be making huge trades by themselves right now. Aside from LaMelo Ball, who isn't going to be traded, they don't have the pieces for a stunning blockbuster move.
They do, however, have some tradable assets, and they are nicely positioned to be involved as a facilitator or small player in a bigger NBA trade. That idea is what Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale toyed with and came out with an astonishing eight-team mock trade involving the Hornets.
Hornets land Anfernee Simons in incredible NBA mock trade
The full mock trade is rather shocking, but here it is:
- Boston Celtics Receive: Terance Mann, Utah's 2026 second-round pick (via Milwaukee; top-55 protection), draft rights to Louis Labeyrie (via Lakers), Brooklyn's 2026 second-round pick (via Miami; top-55 protection)
- Brooklyn Nets Receive: Pat Connaughton, Kyle Kuzma, Denver's 2029 second-round pick (via Charlotte), draft rights to Marcelo Nicola (via Portland), $2.3 million cash (via Miami)
- Charlotte Hornets Receive: Anfernee Simons, Robert Williams III (into non-taxpayer mid-level exception), $1.7 million cash (via Lakers)
- Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Haywood Highsmith, AJ Green
- Miami Heat Receive: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jusuf Nurkić, Matisse Thybulle, 2026 second-round pick (most favorable from Denver or Golden State, via Charlotte), Lakers' 2031 first-round pick
- Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Collin Sexton, Simone Fontecchio, draft rights to Peter Fehse (via Utah)
- Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Nick Smith Jr., Kyle Anderson, K.J. Martin, Houston's 2031 second-round pick (via Boston; top-55 protection), draft rights to Dimitrios Agravanis (via Milwaukee), Lakers' 2032 second-round pick
- Utah Jazz: Gabe Vincent, Terry Rozier, DaQuan Jeffries, 2026 second-round pick (most favorable from Detroit, Milwaukee and Orlando, via Boston), 2028 second-round pick (more favorable of Clippers and Hornets, via Charlotte), draft rights to Christian Drejer (via Brooklyn), draft rights to Peter Fehse, $2.4 million cash (via Miami), $2.5 million cash (via Boston)
In essence, the Hornets flip a 2029 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick, Collin Sexton, Nick Smith Jr., Pat Connaughton, and DaQuan Jeffries for Anfernee Simons, Robert Williams III (into non-taxpayer mid-level exception), and $1.7 million cash.
Simons is a budding star in the NBA, and this move helps get the Hornets under the roster limit. It also moves off of Nick Smith Jr. and gets something of value for two expiring contracts (Sexton and Connaughton).
Why would they do this? Favale argued, "Attaching three second-round picks and Smith to Sexton's expiring deal for fliers on Simons and RW3 has the chance to supercharge the Hornets."
Simons brings more off-the-bounce creation than Sexton does, and he can work off the ball, making him a pretty good partner for LaMelo Ball. In other lineups, Simons can be the ball-handler. This move also opens up minutes for Tre Mann, who probably needs them after how he's played in Charlotte.
There's an injury risk with Williams III, but when he is on the floor, Favale argues that he will "beef up" a very thin center rotation on offense and defense. "He isn't that far removed from being a Defensive Player of the Year candidate with Boston, and Charlotte's ball-handlers will celebrate having someone who is both a short-roll playmaker and lob threat," the insider argued.
The Hornets do take on $7 million more in salary, but that's not going to hurt them with the tax ceiling, and they're in no rush to sign free agents with that money right now anyway. Plus, the Hornets get a better player and trim their roster, so Favale sees it as a win.
