Trade idea: Hornets could turn Josh Green into a center upgrade with Daniel Gafford

The Hornets have a young core in place, but they’re thin at center after trading Mark Williams. Acquiring Daniel Gafford could give Charlotte the frontcourt presence they need to compete in the East this season.

Thomas Gorski

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets had a strong offseason, but there are still plenty of questions about some of the players on the roster. After trading for Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton, and signing longtime veteran Spencer Dinwiddie, it’s clear someone’s going to have to go. 

President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson also added four rookies in the NBA Draft, giving the Hornets plenty of new pieces to work with.

A few names that could be viewed as expendable include Miles Bridges, Josh Green, Grant Williams, and Nick Smith Jr. Of those, Josh Green seems like the most logical trade candidate.

Green has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and there’s no clear role for him in Charlotte’s rotation. The team could really use a true center, and moving Green—along with his salary and possibly extra draft capital—could be enough to make a deal happen.

The Hornets can’t head into the season depending on just Mason Plumlee, Moussa Diabate, and rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner at center. Their young core is in place, but after trading Mark Williams, Charlotte really needs someone who can protect the paint.

If the Hornets want to stay competitive and give their young core a real chance, they need a legit center. Moving Josh Green could plug that gap and maybe even bring in a few extra pieces to make the roster stronger right away.

Trade Proposal:

Charlotte trades Josh Green, Tidjane Salaun and a 2027 unprotected first-round pick (Via DAL) for Daniel Gafford

Why a Josh Green Trade Makes Perfect Sense for the Hornets

Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley controls the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

This move might feel a little aggressive, but given where the Hornets are and the state of the Eastern Conference, it makes sense. Peterson needs to make a bold move to compete, and finding a way to bring in Daniel Gafford is a clear win-now play.

Green and Salaun are both tradable pieces, but the 2027 first-round pick is the biggest hurdle. It could pay off down the line if players like Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis decline with age—but that’s far from guaranteed.

Gafford fits perfectly into Charlotte’s offense. 

He’s strong in pick-and-rolls and really dangerous in transition. Finishing at the rim would give Sexton and Dinwiddie a dependable inside target while also opening up space for the shooters around them.

Adding Gafford wouldn’t just fill a hole at center—it would give Charlotte some real frontcourt presence and make them a tougher team in the East this season. Making this move would show the Hornets aren’t just thinking about the future—they’re ready to compete now.

