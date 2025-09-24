Who could be an under the radar impact addition to the Hornets this season?
When a team makes a flurry of transactions over the offseason, it's typically easy to predict the one who makes the strongest impact. That being said, sometimes the small additions help make just as big of an impact.
Only a few years ago, the Toronto Raptors acquired wing Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs. In the deal, the Spurs added wing Danny Green, who at the time was viewed more as a "throw-in" to the trade.
Green ended up being a key piece for the Raptors in their championship run.
In early July, the Charlotte Hornets traded for Collin Sexton from the Utah Jazz. A near 20 point per game scorer, who will add exceptional guard scoring and defense alongside LaMelo Ball.
Shortly after, the team signed wing Drew Peterson to a two-way contract.
Peterson spent the last two seasons with the Boston Celtics, playing in 28 total games. Across those games, Peterson averaged 2.3 points a night in 7.5 total minutes. Peterson was on a two-way contract with the Celtics as well, but was buried in the rotation due to the talent of the roster.
While his NBA stats are a tough way to determine how productive he could be, Peterson's G-League stats are a good way to gauge his talent.
During the 2024-25 season, Peterson played 15 games with the Maine Celtics. During this time, he averaged 20 points a night, 5.9 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and shot 40.4% from deep. Peterson did this as the second option for Maine, as teammate JD Davison went on to win the G-League MVP award.
So, why could Peterson be the "Danny Green" of the Hornets offseason?
The former USC Trojan is only 25 years old, and has shown flashes of being a potential solid role-player in the NBA with his 6'9 frame and 7'1 wingspan. The Hornets have been searching for a 3&D role player that can play alongside LaMelo Ball.
Peterson could be just this, but even more. He's shown flashes of being an exceptional ball handler, and his assist numbers with the G-League point to a guy who could make an impact whenever the ball is in his hands.
When Ball, Sexton, Bridges, or Miller have the ball in their hands, Peterson's off-ball abilities can allow him to get open from deep, and his catch-and-shoot abilities can allow him to knock down the shot.
While Peterson may not be as impactful out the gate, in a year or two this may be looked at as another diamond in the rough find from Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee.
