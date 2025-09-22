Three metrics the Hornets must improve on in 2025-26
After toiling away in the lottery for the last five years, the Hornets are looking to finally start winning some games. They have their sights set on making the playoffs or the play-in.
In order to accomplish that feat, the Hornets will need to improve on three significant metrics from last season. The first is quite simply the easiest of all, and that's scoring more points.
1. Overall offense
In the NBA last season, no one was worse on offense than the Charlotte Hornets. They averaged only 105.1 points per game, which was tied for the worst in the league with the Brooklyn Nets.
Simply scoring more points is the biggest improvement that the team needs to make, and they are finally healthy, getting both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller back from season-ending injuries.
Both guys should also help the Hornets play faster, which was another huge issue for this team.
2. Improve on their pace
The Hornets were in the bottom third of the NBA in terms of pace last season, ranking 23rd out of 30 teams. As the rest of the league saw with the Pacers last year, it's much easier to score when you play faster.
Bringing Ball back into the lineup healthy should help them play at a faster pace just by virtue of his being out on the court. He's the one guy they have who can push the tempo.
Ball should also be able to help out with moving the ball better, which is the final metric the Hornets have to be better with.
3. Assist ratio
The Hornets were one of the worst teams at moving the ball last season, ending only 17.5 percent of their possessions with an assist. That ranked 26th in the league.
It will be easier for the Hornets to score points if they move the ball at a higher rate. Ball is one of the best passers in the league, so having him out there for more than 26 games will help that ratio improve.
Every single one of these metrics must improve if the Hornets are going to have any prayer of making the playoffs.
