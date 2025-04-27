Who could fill Taj Gibson’s spot as the Charlotte Hornets' seasoned veteran?
Last season, Taj Gibson did more than just serve as a veteran presence for an incredibly young Charlotte team. The 39-year-old big man actually averaged more minutes per game than he has in any season since 2021-2022.
With that being said, Gibson joined the Hornets on a one-year contract last July, and there is a chance that he either signs with another team or retires.
While his leadership and overall maturity was definitely beneficial to a team in the midst of a rebuild, there are several other veteran options in free agency for the Hornets to pursue.
Hornets on SI takes a look at three of the most intriguing veterans in free agency.
C Brooke Lopez
Of all the non-superstar veteran options, Lopez is the most appealing. The 37-year-old big man offers the perfect mix of veteran experience and solid role-playing contributions.
In his 17th NBA season, Lopez still managed to average 13 points and five rebounds per game while 50% from the field and 37% from field goal range.
Since heading over to Milwaukee, he has established himself as a legitimate threat from deep, while also continuing to be a tremendous defensive player (All-Defensive First Team as recent as 2023).
However, I would expect Lopez to want to play for a serious contender at this point of his career. Unfortunately for Hornets fans, they are not in that position yet.
C Deandre Jordan
Jordan’s averages were quite similar to Gibson’s numbers from last season, averaging 3.7 points per game while bringing down 5.1 rebounds per game.
Mark Williams has proven enough for the Hornets front office to not need to be in the market for a new starting center, so Jordan’s role would just have to be as a substitutional player.
As a veteran who has played with several stars and been on numerous playoff teams, Jordan can mentor some of the Hornets’ young stars as they continue to develop.
PF James Johnson
By now, Johnson has already carved out a reputation throughout the league as somebody who should not be messed with.
As a matter of fact, an anonymous survey of NBA players revealed that he was the player they would “least like to fight”.
While this is still basketball, and not the UFC, having a bruiser like Johnson might make players think twice before hacking some of the Hornets’ top young players.
On the downside, Johnson’s production was extremely limited last season, even when compared to Gibson. Last season, Johnson appeared in just 12 games with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 0.7 points.
