Why bringing back Tre Mann was the right decision
On Tuesday night, the Hornets brought back one of their key rotational players in Tre Mann on a three-year, $24 million dollar deal. Was it the right decision by the Hornets? Absolutely.
Mann obviously missed a ton of time this past season with a back injury, but he's seemed to fully recoved from that injury.
He was one of the Hornets best players last season in the 13 games he appeared in. Mann averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, while shooting 43.5% from the field and 40.0% from three.
His back injury helped the Hornets in re-signing him because if it wasn't for that, he would've been in store for a lucrative payday this off-season. Instead, the Hornets got him for cheap, which made this an easy decision for the team.
Many will say the Hornets have too many guards now, but I'd have to disagree. You can never have too many guards, especially in todays NBA.
As well, when you look at the Hornets over the course of the last couple of seasons, they've been constantly injured, which has left them in unenviable positions due to the lack of depth at certain spots in their rotation.
Re-signing Mann not only gives the Hornets added depth, but it also provides more ball-handling and more scoring off the bench, which is hard to find anymore, but also very important for team's success.
It can be difficult to find backup point guards in the NBA nowadays and for the Hornets to not only re-sign Mann, who's more than capable, but also extend his contract another three years, that's simply an incredible feat.
The Hornets were 6-7 in those 13 games with Mann, but went 13-56 without him. Obviously the Hornets had other key players go down with an injury, but losing Mann was the end of the Hornets season at the time, since they lost the depth and bench scoring he provided.
Jeff Peterson once again made the right decision to bring back one of the Hornets key players in Tre Mann. It will be exciting to watch the talented guards of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Collin Sexton, Kon Knueppel, and Tre Mann all together in the Queen City.
