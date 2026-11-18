The Charlotte Hornets still have a lot of work to do to become a consistent playoff team. The Hornets have some really good young players on the roster right now with Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel and Coby White. But they need more talent at several key positions. The 2027 NBA Draft will give the Hornets another chance to add young talent that can help turn this team around. Because Charlotte is continuing to add to a young roster, players who can play multiple positions will be very important for the team. Here are three prospects for the 2027 NBA Draft to keep an eye on during the college basketball season.

1. Tyran Stokes, Forward, Kansas

Nov 17, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Kansas guard Tyran Stokes (4) reacts in the first half against UNLV at Michelob Ultra Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Hornets are picking in the top five of the 2027 NBA Draft, Kansas forward Tyran Stokes is a player that Charlotte should consider very early in the draft. Stokes was ranked as one of the top players in the country coming into the season and is currently ranked very highly on early draft boards.

Standing at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Stokes is a great physical specimen with the athleticism to be a star in the NBA. He's been able to score, rebound and create for his teammates in the few games he's played in college so far. His versatility would be great for the Hornets to add to their wing rotation.

There are currently a lot of young players at the forward position for the Hornets, but Stokes could be another building block for the future. He has shown good shooting ability and can make decisions with the ball. He's currently a freshman, so there's still a lot of time for him to develop and grow as a player.

2. Motiejus Krivas, Center, Arizona

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) blocks Cal Poly Mustangs forward Ali Assran (7) during the second half at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets could also look to add a big man with size and rim protection to the frontcourt. Arizona center Motiejus Krivas is a 7-foot-2, 260-pound center who could be a great fit for the Hornets. The Arizona center has developed into a very productive interior player for the Wildcats this season.

He is currently averaging 17.5 points per game, along with nine rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game for Arizona in the 2026-27 season. The Hornets currently have Ryan Kalkbrenner, Moussa Diabaté and Naz Reid in the frontcourt, but Krivas would be an excellent addition as another center on the team. He has the size and production that Charlotte would look for in a center to help the team in the paint.

3. Dylan Mingo, Guard, Baylor

Nov 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dylan Mingo (5) dribbles the ball up court against the Yale Bulldogs during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte already has Coby White and Dennis Schröder in the backcourt, but adding another young player to the mix could be beneficial to the team's future. Dylan Mingo, a freshman guard at Baylor, is another interesting prospect for the Hornets to keep an eye on.

Mingo is a 6-foot-5 freshman guard for Baylor who was one of the highly regarded players in the 2026 recruiting class. He is a very athletic guard with good size and length, and the ability to handle the basketball and create for teammates.

There are still areas for improvement for the young guard, specifically his outside shot. However, his size, athleticism and ability to defend on the perimeter could be very useful for the Hornets. If he can continue to improve his playmaking ability and become a more consistent outside shooter, he could be an interesting option for Charlotte to consider in the 2027 draft.

Hornets Have an Opportunity to Add More Young Talent

The 2027 NBA Draft is still many months away from taking place. But with time left to see how the season plays out for the Hornets and how the draft board unfolds, there are several players who could make sense for Charlotte in the future.

Stokes, Krivas and Mingo are all players who could fill needs for the Hornets in future years. Stokes would be another forward to help build around in future seasons. Krivas is a big center who can protect the rim and grab rebounds. Mingo is a guard who can create for himself and others in the backcourt.

The Hornets have made progress in building a young team, but they still have a lot of work to do in order to be competitive in the Eastern Conference. Adding the right mix of players in future drafts will be key for the franchise as it continues to build for the future.