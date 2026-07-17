3 Bold Predictions for the Charlotte Hornets This Season

The Charlotte Hornets do not remotely resemble the 2025-26 version of the team. Things have drastically changed, and they could change even more ahead of the regular season. What is that going to mean for the team this season?

Here are some bold predictions that I'm not even sure I am fully on board with.

Playoff berth

Look, I'm not sure I even believe this team can make the playoffs, so it is absolutely a bold prediction. I believe trading LaMelo Ball tanked any chance of that for 2026-27, but things can change. I can and have been wrong before.

I expect a similar record to 2025-26, which wasn't good enough for the playoffs that season. The rest of the East is getting better, so why would it be enough this year? But with the absurd amount of shooting and some logical leaps forward for young players, my prediction might easily age like milk.

There's still plenty of talent on this roster, and it might be more spread out this season. That could be the difference in squeaking into the playoffs.

All-NBA season for Brandon Miller

The Hornets clearly have an immense amount of belief in Brandon Miller. And unless things change, he's not getting an extension this summer, making the upcoming season a contract year. Those two things could mean a huge leap is coming.

And if Miller does make that leap, it will be hard to keep him off an All-NBA team. He averaged over 20 as the second option with a shoulder wrap all year long. If he can improve his finishing and take advantage of being the first option, a 25-point, 6-rebound sort of season is definitely in the cards.

Kon Knueppel gets even better

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots during the second half against the Orlando Magic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, I don't even believe this one at present, so it's bold. Without LaMelo Ball setting him up, it's hard to imagine such an elite, efficient shooting season from Kon Knueppel. However, he has shown the ability to absorb more usage with players out, so he can do that all season.

Plus, he could genuinely be in lineups with three or four legitimate shooters on the floor with him, which would produce some outstanding spacing. If that is the case, then Knueppel should have open shots, and with more NBA experience, he may well improve after a brilliant rookie season.

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