Breaking Down the Charlotte Hornets' Trade for Dorian Finney-Smith

A future second-round draft pick hates to see Jeff Peterson coming.

On Friday afternoon, Peterson acquired three second-round picks from the Houston Rockets to add to his ever-growing stash, along with veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith, in return for...absolutely nothing.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Charlotte is going to absorb Finney-Smith's contract into their mid-level exception, which will in turn give Houston some added financial flexibility to continue building out their roster around Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Alperen Sengun.

Charlotte did not touch the $40.8M trade exception created in the LaMelo Ball deal to acquire Finney-Smith.

Marks also reported that the picks are as follows: a 2027 second-rounder from Memphis, a 2028 second-rounder from Houston, and a 2033 second-rounder from Houston.

So, why did the Hornets make this move? And what comes next? Let's dive in.

Second-round picks are valuable currency on draft night

As it stands, the Hornets own 20 second-round picks between 2027 and 2033.

No, they will not be making all 20 of them.

If you look at last week's 2026 NBA Draft, you'll quickly see the value of stockpiling future second-rounders to use as a tool to maneuver around the draft board.

The Spurs traded the 35th overall pick and two future second-rounders to move up and draft Tarris Reed at the end of the first round. The Thunder and the Pistons both traded a second-round pick to Memphis to jump a couple of spots in the late-teens of the draft and select Bennett Stirtz and Ebuka Okorie respectively. The Kings traded the 34th overall pick and a future second to select Alex Karaban with the 29th overall pick.

You get the point.

No matter where the Hornets' two (or three) first-round picks in 2027 land on lottery night, Jeff Peterson will have a ton of ammo at his disposal to swing trades to move up the draft board and get his guy. Optionality is the name of the game.

Finney-Smith's Team-Friendly Contract

On the surface, it looks like Dorian Finney-Smith has three years and $39M left on his contract. If that was the deal Charlotte was trading for, then this trade would be a major loss for the Hornets.

Again, optionality is the name of the game for the modern GM, and owing that sum of money over three years to an aging forward on the back nine of his career is bad business.

However, the final two years (2027-28 and 2028-29) of Finney-Smith's deal are non-guaranteed, so the Hornets will not owe him anything after they pay him the $13.3M he's owed in 2026-27. Charlotte is clearly still in asset-accumulation mode, so they were never going to use their mid-level exception on a player that helped them win in the immediate. Because that is the case, using it to absorb what is essentially a one-year deal along with a couple of picks is good business by Jeff Peterson.

Question his big moves all you want, but Peterson is genuinely fantastic at squeezing every ounce of value out of the margins of his roster.

Can Finney-Smith rebuild his league-wide value?

Finney-Smith signed his four-year, $52M deal with the Rockets after one of the best seasons of his career. As a 31-year-old, DFS was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in December of 2024 and proved to be a valuable piece in their rotation.

He was a positive defender (+1.3 defensive EPM in 2024-25) who could guard multiple positions, and a low-usage play-finishing wing on offense that thrived in the space created by LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves.

Before inking that deal with Houston, Finney-Smith underwent offseason ankle surgery that caused him to miss the beginning of last season. He wound up playing a career-low in games (37) and averaged the fewest minutes (16.8), points (3.3), rebounds (2.5), steals (0.4), and blocks (0.2) of his career in 2025-26.

Finney-Smith is 33-years-old, so his sudden downturn in production may be indicative of who he will be going forward. But, if he sticks through training camp and winds up on the Hornets' opening night roster, he will have a chance to recoup some of his value before the trade deadline. NBA teams are always desperate for defensive-minded wings to soak up minutes in the playoffs, and DFS could still prove to be that if he cracks the Hornets' early-season rotation.

Think back to the 2025 trade deadline when Charlotte traded Cody Martin and Vasa Micic for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick -- they could wind up doing something similar for Finney-Smith in a few months.

What comes next?

As of Friday, July 3rd, the Hornets have 17 rostered players. They'll need to cut that number down to 15 before the season starts.

The most likely candidates to be moved next are, in no particular order, as follows:

Grant Williams

Royce O'Neale

Dorian Finney-Smith

Grayson Allen

Tre Mann

Pat Connaughton

Some combination of trades or cuts will happen to at least two of these players. Connaughton's salary doesn't become fully guaranteed until 1/31/2027, so if the Hornets can't find a trade partner for one of the players listed above, he is the most likely cut candidate.

Each of the other players listed makes too much money for Charlotte to outright waive or cut them unless they are desperate. The players with essentially one year left on their deals (Mann, Williams, Finney-Smith) are more likely to be traded than Allen or O'Neale, because I believe the Hornets will keep those two on their books to use as matching salary in a bigger trade next summer when their contracts become expiring.

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