Coby White Speaks on Chemistry, New Hornets Role

Coby White has the eyes of the entire Hornetsphere, and to some extent, the entire NBA on him and his play this season.

It may be the best team White's ever had at his disposal, as well. While White didn't say that outright, and I didn't even ask, that question is most definitely up for debate. Regardless, White's excitement and acceptance of this opportunity don't come lightly. That, he will admit to.

"I'm excited to see what this year holds,” White said. “This is a different opportunity. I'm in a unique situation, a unique opportunity, and you know it's definitely one of the main reasons why I did want to come back here was because I knew it would make me a better player. I knew it would be a challenge for the road ahead, and I knew that in order for me to become the player that I strive to be, that I dream of becoming, I have to take on this challenge.

"So that was one of the biggest reasons why I did want to come back. Was I knew that you know I would be in a different role, in a different light, and I would have a lot of responsibility and a lot on my shoulders. And I think I'm ready for it at this point in my career, maturity-wise, mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually. So I'm just excited for the road ahead. I can't tell you what it's going to look like, but I know that I'm excited to see (it), just like you are."

Coby also went on to rave about the Hornets' chemistry on and off the court, and I even followed up with White to ask about the value of chemistry, overall, and how critical it can be to an NBA team trying to grow.

"Yeah, for sure. I think in any team sport, you need chemistry, right? Being selfless, you need sacrifice. Those are ultimately words that you use in team sports all the time, and it's always good to say," White responded. White continued:

"But your actions have to match up with it. So for us, I think this group has really bonded. I think what helps with this group is that we all have one common goal, and that we all want to win. There's no pride. There's no selfishness to this group, and so it makes it easy to bond. But I think in terms of you know chemistry is very important because you know over the course of 82 games, there's so much adversity that you guys see or hear about, or that you guys don't see or don't hear about. So in order for us to overcome those hurdles, we got to do it together. And in general, for us to be, you know, reach our peak and and reach our team and reach the heights we want to reach as a team, we got to do it together. It's got to be every guy.

"So it's going to be very important. But I think, like I said, I think we got you know a group a group that's win-first and that's unselfish, and that plays for their teammates, and don't play this game for themselves, and it all works out in the end. So I think that obviously, like I said, it's very important. But I don't really have those type of, you know, problems or anything like that, or think negatively when it comes to chemistry with this group, just because you know everybody just wants to win, and we all like the personalities can do well."

Coby didn't just discuss chemistry; he also highlighted a few of his new teammates and how they've impacted Charlotte so far in their short time in the Queen City.

"I think it'll make my job easier with a level of shot-making and unique ability that you know each one (player) has," White said. "Obviously, you know, Kon's historic three-point shooting season. Brandon's so versatile. Naz, he's versatile. You know Moussa does what he does. I think it'll make my job a lot easier. And then, you know, you add in the fact that these guys have such high IQs for the game that it makes my job easier, man.

"Like I said, it's open dialog between us about you know what what we feel is working, what we don't feel is working, and we've already started that open dialogue in terms of what we're seeing and you know how we view certain actions, what actions you like, what actions you don't like, so that dialog has already started. So now it's just about going out there and executing, and it starts with me, obviously, right? So, but like I said, they're super talented, bro. Like it's not that you know it makes my dialog a lot easier, knowing that you know most Most nights, obviously, Con is, and these are going to have best defenders on them. And for me, it's just, how do I get those guys in spots where they're most effective, and while still being aggressive, just to be who I am."

More to come throughout the day from Hornets on SI for our coverage of Charlotte Hornets Media Day. Want to make sure you all are digesting new quotes more than my written word!

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