The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday by a score of 113-105. They had a 13-point lead in the third quarter but fell apart down the stretch. Charles Lee was ejected from the game after receiving two technical fouls within 17 seconds. The first technical was given after Lee argued an offensive foul called on Grayson Allen. Allen was called for an offensive foul after a collision with Clippers center Isaiah Jackson. The call was eventually overturned after a review by the officials. However, the Hornets coach was still assessed a technical for his behavior during the review.

He was then ejected from the game after receiving his second technical foul with 3:17 left in the third quarter.

Lamar Skeeter Addresses Charles Lee's Ejection

The Hornets assistant coach took over the duties of head coach for the game after Lee was ejected. He spoke about the incident during the postgame press conference.

"Honestly, I'm not sure. It was a little frustration, but Coach talked about after the game, he wants to be better, and we all want to be better. We had moments where we all got caught up on the wrong thing. We just gotta stay focused."

🎙️ Lamar Skeeter on Charles Lee's ejection: "Honestly, I'm not sure. It was a little frustration, but Coach talked about after the game, he wants to be better, and we all want to be better. We had moments where we all got caught up on the wrong thing. We just gotta stay focused." pic.twitter.com/eqJwlQTH3Y — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 16, 2026

Skeeter's take on the situation after the game was that the team had some moments where they got caught up in the wrong things, but they can be better and need to focus on the game.

Charlotte held a 13-point lead early in the third quarter, but the Clippers went on a 22-10 run to take an 84-83 lead at the end of the third. Keaton Wagler's 3-pointer cut the Hornets' lead to three with 3:19 remaining in the quarter. Lee was ejected two seconds later after receiving his second technical foul following a timeout. The technical resulted in a free throw for the Clippers.

Hornets Couldn't Hold Off Clippers

Nov 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee (left) reacts after receiving a technical foul during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets were up when Lee was ejected, but the Clippers were beginning to take over the game. They closed out the third quarter on a 22-10 run to take an 84-83 lead into the fourth quarter. After that, the Hornets were never able to regain the lead.

The Hornets were able to tie the game at 90 with 9:33 left in the game, but the Clippers would go on a 10-0 run to seal the win. Darius Garland led the Clippers with 27 points. White had 21 points for the Hornets, and Reid added 17 for Charlotte in the loss. The Hornets had many chances to win the game but were unable to stop the Clippers' run and pull out the win in the end.

While Sunday was a disappointing loss for the Hornets, the bigger story is the ejection of head coach Charles Lee. The first technical was called after Lee argued the offensive foul against Grayson Allen. The second technical was called after a timeout when Lee was speaking with the referees about a play.

The Hornets will look to put Sunday's loss behind them on Tuesday as they continue their road trip with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.