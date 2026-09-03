Charlotte Hornets Announce Renewed Partnership With WFNZ as Flagship Radio Partner

If you listen to Hornets basketball on the radio you're in luck. It isn't going anywhere.

On Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets and WFNZ announced the continuation of their now 18-year partnership that will keep the Radio One station as the flagship home of basketball in the Queen City.

Much like the franchise's recent announcement of its partnership with WSOC-TV as the team's television broadcast partner, the deal with WFNZ is one that is "Fans First," a core tenent of the organization's philosophy.

“Giving our fans more ways to experience Hornets basketball and stay connected to our team is central to our Fans First philosophy,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President of Business Operations Shelly Cayette-Weston in a press release provided by the organization.

“Across 17 seasons, WFNZ has helped bring our games, players and stories to fans throughout the Charlotte region. WFNZ’s hosts understand the passion and loyalty of our fanbase and have long provided an important forum for the conversations surrounding our team. We are thrilled to welcome WFNZ back as our flagship radio station and expand a longstanding partnership that will provide fans with even more access, insight and opportunities to engage with the Hornets as we continue building momentum for the future.”

WFNZ, as it has in the past, will produce a 60-minute pregame show hosted by Travis Hancock and Kyle Bailey, and a 30-minute postgame show hosted by Will Palaszczuk, play-by-play announcer Sam Farber, and Hornets radio producer Rob Longo.

That's not all, though.

In a call with local media members, Radio One Vice President/General Manager Marsha Landess and Hornets Chief Business & Revenue Officer Mike Behan disclosed that WFNZ's coverage will expand this season with an increased focus on reaching more fans around Charlotte.

That will include more Hornets content (i.e.: player and coach interviews, giveaways, etc.) on local radio stations 105.3 R&B WOSF and News Talk WBT 107.9, live pre and postgame shows in the concourse at the Spectrum Center, and even the occasional road trip into the community for live Hornets programming.

"You will see a lot more (events in the community)," said Landes.. "You will also be seeing WFNZ broadcasting on the concource during some of the games...But we're going to be in the community together (Radio One and the Charlotte Hornets) as partners with a lot more visibility for the sports fans."

"We (WFNZ) are Charlotte's sports leader. But we also care about our community, and it's really wonderful to be with the Hornets that also care about the community."

To kick off the renewed partnership, the franchise and WFNZ have an entire day of programming on tap. Tune in to 92.7 on your local radio dial or check out the live stream on WFNZ.com to hear from members of the organization on a banner day for the Charlotte Hornets.

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