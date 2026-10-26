Charlotte Hornets Look to Close Homestand Strong Against Washington Wizards

It's been an interesting week for the Charlotte Hornets.

Just one week ago, they signed former second overall selection Brandon Miller to a five-year, $209 million rookie-scale extension. Two days later, they tipped-off their 2026-27 season against the Brooklyn Nets, where they beat Julius Randle and the Nets 110-103.

Two days later, they were blown out in their home opener by the Atlanta Hawks. They fell 128-81 to the Hawks, with Miller recording just 6 points. It was a disappointing night for the Hornets after an exciting start to the season, and they would be back in action just a day later against the new-look Miami Heat.

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's best efforts with his new team, the Hornets threw water on the Heat in the matchup. They took down Miami 115-110, with Miller responding well to his 6 points from the night before. He finished the game with 34 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and was a +20.

Charlotte's three-game homestand ends on Monday, tipping-off against the Washington Wizards at 7 PM at the Spectrum Center on Monday.

The Wizards have also started their season 2-1, behind efforts from (slightly) newcomers Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

Young has averaged 22.3 points, 11.3 assists, though has shot 36.6% from the field and 30.8% from three. As for Davis, despite a strong 34 point, 12 rebound game to open the season, he's cooled off over the last two nights. Davis has averaged 20.7 points and 9.0 rebounds, but is shooting 41.5% from the field and 16.7% from 3-point land.

The talk of the Wizards offseason was not the two All-Stars, though. The team landed its first number one selection since 2010, where they went on to select Kentucky's John Wall. This time around, they selected BYU star AJ Dybantsa, who's lone season at BYU was thrilling to watch. He averaged 25.5 points, and was able to beat out Duke's Cam Boozer, Kansas' Darryn Peterson, and UNC's Caleb Wilson as the top pick.

Dybantsa has yet to make his NBA debut, and Monday will be no different. He remains OUT against the Hornets with a left ankle sprain, with Tristin Vukcevic (hip) and Jamir Watkins (ACL) also OUT.

As for Charlotte, it will be another game without two of their starters. Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Coby White (calf) remain OUT for the Hornets, as do Grant Williams (hamstring) and Kylan Boswell (knee). Naz Reid is also PROBABLE with an illness.

The Hornets will look to build on their win over Miami, and carry that momentum into Monday night's matchup. WIth Brandon Miller coming off a 34 point performance, Charlotte will need another strong showing from its young stars as it looks to move to 3-1 on the season.