Score Predictions for Wizards versus Hornets in the Queen City

The Charlotte Hornets come into this contest at 2-1, and it's difficult to read into that record. They narrowly beat the Brooklyn Nets before being obliterated, if that's even a harsh enough word, by the Atlanta Hawks. They rebounded by beating the Miami Heat after blowing a 21-point fourth-quarter advantage.

Will they win tonight against the Washington Wizards? Here's what the Hornets on SI staff predicts will happen.

Evan Campos: Wizards 108, Hornets 105

This is not the same Wizards team that lost 26 of its final 27 games last season. Washington now has a formidable All-Star-caliber duo in Trae Young and Anthony Davis. Young has been an offensive maestro through the team's first three games, leading the league in assists. Davis has historically given Charlotte problems on both ends of the floor.

Even without June's No. 1 overall pick, AJ Dybantsa, who has yet to make his debut, Washington has a rotation full of offensive talent and, like the Hornets, legitimate play-in aspirations this season. I expect a close game throughout, but stars often decide games in clutch time, and Washington has the edge in top-end talent with the current configuration of both clubs.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 112, Wizards 107

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) is guarded by Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte bounced back in a big way after that 47-point beatdown in the home opener. That showed me a lot about this team’s resilience and ability to overcome adversity. Brandon Miller had a big day against Miami, and now that he's seen the ball go through the hoop, I expect he'll build on that and lead the Bugs to another win.

Zach Roberts: Wizards 113, Hornets 109

These two teams are both 2-1, and neither has to feel too good about it. They've each played one good team so far, and that is the lone loss on the record for both (Miami could be a good win, but as of now, they look awful). I don't know what to make of either squad.

The Hornets remain banged up, and the remaining players are prone to ugly shooting nights. Brandon Miller had a decent game against the Heat, but he shot 10/29 from the field. I am not sure what it will take to get him going.

The Hornets have the depth to keep pace with a surprisingly deep (on paper) Wizards club, but Charlotte won't quite be able to get over the hump in this one.

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