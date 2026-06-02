3 Blockbuster Trades to Officially Open the Hornets' Championship Window

Two things are true about the Charlotte Hornets. The first is that GM Jeff Peterson doesn't want to skip steps, and it's not a bad idea to continue to go about this slowly to build a sustainable contender instead of rushing to go all-in.

The second is that the Hornets absolutely have the assets to go for it, and the current roster has proven it can compete, so it wouldn't be totally foolish to do so. Adding a superstar to the current mix of Hornets would push them into title contention in all likelihood.

It's not likely that Peterson's going to go back on his plan. But if he does, there are three major trades that could open things up for the Hornets.

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks on a breakaway against the Charlotte Hornets | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves probably need to blow it up a little bit. Moving on from Rudy Gobert's salary and getting two first-round picks in the process would be a good start, giving them some assets to get a different superstar that fits better alongside Anthony Edwards.

The Hornets can send Miles Bridges and Ryan Kalkbrenner to match salaries and keep the center rotation from becoming too ridiculously logjammed. Adding 2029 and 2033 first-round picks will get it done.

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This gives the Hornets a legitimate defensive anchor. Gobert shut down Nikola Jokic, for crying out loud. It would, unfortunately, leave the Hornets in a tough spot at the four, especially with neither Gobert nor Moussa Diabaté doing anything to help spacing.

But that's a good problem to have. They can manage the minutes between the two and find a shooter or plug Grant Williams in at the four. The defense, which is slowly becoming extremely important in this day and age, would be so much better, though.

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson can't stay healthy. Neither could LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller, but the Hornets found a way to keep them both on the court. They cracked the code, and they could probably do it again for Williamson.

Williamson is a true bruiser, something the Hornets badly need. He is also a phenomenal playmaker, so he'd give the Hornets another person to run the offense through, making them even harder to guard.

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He'd be costly, but the Hornets can send Tre Mann, Miles Bridges, and three first-round picks (2027 via Dallas, 2030 own, and 2032 own) to get it done. This gives the Hornets another legitimate offensive weapon with a different wrinkle to his game. It gives the Pelicans an expiring contract and more picks to rebuild with.

Steph Curry

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) watches as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Is there even a chance that the Golden State Warriors will trade Steph Curry? Probably not, but they do have to at some point consider life after him. They are going to struggle again next year with limited resources and an injured Jimmy Butler, so trading Curry and sending him home might be painful but necessary.

The Hornets don't need a guard, but could you imagine having Curry, LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller? There'd be no end to the threes, and they'd be one of the most unguardable offensive teams in the sport.

This won't come cheap, though. Getting Curry, even at his age and contract, would be difficult. The Hornets could get Curry and Brandin Podziemski for Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, Tre Mann, and Tidjane Salaün as well as two first-rounders (2026 number 14 and 2029 via Cleveland) and two second-rounders (2028 and 2029 own).

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This gives the Warriors a young player in Salaün, an expiring contract in Bridges, and extremely important picks that they are currently short on. It gives the Hornets a local superstar and the best shooter to ever lace them up.

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