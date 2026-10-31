Hornets' Horrendous Shooting Night Leads to NBA Cup Loss to Wizards

NBA Cup play has not been kind to the Charlotte Hornets over the years, and tonight was no different as the Bugs were smashed by the Washington Wizards by a 95-79 score.

Early on, it looked like Charles Lee's squad was going to play a competitive game, even leading by as much as ten at one point in the first quarter. Unfortunately, someone threw a lid on the basket, and no one had any tools on hand to remove it.

In the first half alone, Charlotte shot a combined 6/23 from three-point range, but wait, it gets worse. Washington was able to take a five-point lead into the break, thanks to the Hornets' inability to defend without fouling. Anthony Davis' presence in the paint had a lot to do with that, shooting eight of Washington's 19 first half free throws.

Things did not reset at the break for Charlotte, and instead, the ice-cold shooting worsened. The Hornets went 3/17 from downtown in the third quarter, and it wasn't until the 5:31 mark in the quarter that Brandon Miller hit his first triple of the night. The most frustrating thing about the offense is that they were consistently getting good looks and sometimes wide-open shots — they just weren't falling.

It looked like a team that was missing 40% of its starting lineup. The shot creation just wasn't there, and when it did show up, which was rare, the play often ended with the clank of the rim.

Speaking of Miller, his streak of 30-point games came to an end, finishing the night with 19 points on 7/24 shooting from the field, including a 3/13 night from beyond the arc. Naz Reid, in his first game after being benched in the second half against Detroit, posted 12 points and 11 rebounds. Charlotte, as a team, shot 30% from the field on the night — one of the worst offensive performances in recent memory.

For the Wizards, Anthony Davis recorded a double-double against the Hornets for the second time this season, going for 25 points (8/18 FG) and 13 rebounds.

With tonight's loss, the Hornets are now 2-11 all-time in NBA Cup group play. They will get another crack at it on November 6th when they take on the Boston Celtics at home. They'll need to win that one to have a chance to advance.

Up Next:

The Hornets will be back in the Queen City tomorrow night for a Halloween matchup against LeBron James and his new team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets