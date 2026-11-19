Let me quickly set the scene for the furious folks who’d normally swarm to a column like this, read the first paragraph, and fly back to Twitter to tell me why I'm wrong:

I'd imagine the Charlotte Hornets' mindset – when they traded LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid and a pile of draft capital – was, in fact, that they'd take a step back from last year.

My issue with the national narrative and the constant use of "The Hornets' goal was always to take a half-step back" isn't that it's wrong, per se. It's that "half-step" feels entirely inaccurate for the kind of step Charlotte actually intended to take backward this year.

If the goal were a "half-step" backward, that would mean the Hornets made this LaMelo trade expecting to miss the Play-In Tournament in 2026-27 altogether. You cannot sit here and convince me of that.

The Hornets were on the cusp of having to pay Brandon Miller rookie-scale extension money before they even made that LaMelo trade. Now that the extension is complete, Brandon Miller will make 44 MILLION DOLLARS next season; 209M total over the next five years.

If you're a "half-step back" truther, are you going to sit here and tell me the Hornets were okay with Brandon entering a 44M first year of a five-year deal without having made the playoffs? Because that's what a half-step back looks like – out of the Play-In completely.

My version of the "step back" Charlotte expected was making the Play-In Tournament, bare minimum.

A quarter-step down, if you will. Not a half. So accomplishing that quarter-step-down Play-In goal in 2026-27 would be a step back from last year— just not a half-step or a full retreat down the staircase.

A quarter-step.

See? It’s annoying when someone repeats the same phrase until it becomes monotonous. You felt that way after I said "quarter-step" just twice (well, three times now).

Imagine how I FEEL having heard “Charlotte planned to take a half-step back” from you lot for months now.

Put yourself in the Hornets' GM's shoes thinking about the LaMelo deal before it's done:

You know that, as an organization, it's critical Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel get postseason moments. That's priority one – "Can my guys still have the same chance to get to the postseason without LaMelo?"

If Charlotte didn't think this year's post-LaMelo team could hover in that same Play-In range, they wouldn't have made the Ball trade. Even if that goal came with the knowledge they still might lose in a win-and-in moment as they did to Orlando last season.

Win or lose, a minimum Play-In goal lets Miller see postseason physicality for the second straight year, which is something he desperately needs as a young star.

Frankly, it's not just Miller; any player who gets that much money committed to them is expected to be playoff-caliber.

Ausar Thompson, Amen Thompson, Cason Wallace, Victor Wembanyama, and Keyonte George were the only others from the 2023 first-round class to get five-year rookie-scale extensions. All have made the playoffs except Miller and George, but George (158M) also received over 50M less over 5 years than Brandon did.

George's extension reflects a lack of postseason experience… and Miller's doesn't.

If you were willing to bet on Brandon, you had to bet you could get him some postseason moments without LaMelo Ball by his side. That's the bet Charlotte was making: Get to the Play-In Tournament again, whether the team's "ceiling" is as high as last season's, or not.

Then, if you make the Play-In again, Jeff Peterson gets to see in real time whether this 2026-27 Hornets team — with a TON of playoff game experience on their roster — can turn that experience into a win in a similar high-leverage moment to last year against the Magic.

If the Hornets do that, they'd prove they were right to trade Ball, at least in the early returns, because they’d have rebuilt a more flexible team capable of winning “the big game” that you couldn’t last year, all while getting draft capital in the process.

Charles Lee and Kon Knueppel both said on the record this past offseason that Charlotte believed they could be a playoff team this year, too.

The issue?

It's now the third week of November; this Charlotte team is 1-9 in its last 10 games and can’t beat the Clippers, so it feels out of place to even talk about a potential late-April or early-May leverage game as this season’s expectation.

The rough start feels so underwhelming, too, because being out of the Play-In never felt like part of the calculus.

The Hornets most definitely knew they wouldn't have as high a ceiling without LaMelo. However, I believe they hoped their floor without him was still high enough to get to the Play-In and put their collective organizational mettle to the literal test.

Long story short: Charlotte has to get its act together.

They're fading fast after starting the year 3-1, and this year's Hornets team was supposed to have the depth to withstand injuries to Brandon Miller or Kon Knueppel. Maybe not both at the same time, but nonetheless. They still must make the Play-In Tournament, injuries or not. For Brandon Miller's future, it feels like a non-negotiable.

And what if, you ask, the team truly believed it was okay to step back out of the Play-In conversation after LaMelo, and still planned to pay Brandon Miller $209M anyway?

Then the LaMelo Ball trade was the wrong decision to begin with.

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