There's a difference between having young players and having a young core. For the Charlotte Hornets, that distinction has become impossible to ignore.

After winning 44 games last season, Charlotte traded LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges over the summer and placed its future in the hands of a reshaped roster. Eleven games into the new campaign, the Hornets are 4-7, even after Monday's encouraging 124-112 win over Cleveland.

The question isn't whether Charlotte has talent. It's how much of that talent belongs in the team's long-term plans.

The two clear cornerstones

Oct 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives down the court between Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) and forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second quarter of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel are the easiest decisions.

Miller averaged 20.2 points last season and remains Charlotte's most obvious candidate to become a top scoring option on a playoff team. He's putting up 20.6 points per game through 10 appearances this year, but his 35.6% shooting from the field shows how much harder life can be without Ball creating opportunities.

That's not a reason to reconsider Miller's future. It is a reminder that being a building block and being a finished product are two very different things. He still needs to become a more efficient, dependable offensive creator.

Knueppel is even more straightforward. As a rookie, he averaged 18.5 points, shot 42.5% from three-point range and made an NBA-leading 273 threes. That production isn't theoretical upside. It's evidence of a skill that can fit alongside virtually any roster the Hornets build.

Unfortunately, the conversation around Knueppel is temporarily about availability rather than development. A left hamstring setback limited his season debut to six minutes, and he's expected to miss at least another four weeks. Charlotte needs him healthy before it can learn how his game translates into a larger role without Ball.

The established pieces

Oct 31, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) is guarded by Philadelphia 76ers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naz Reid and Coby White deserve a different label: proven NBA players who can be part of the next good Hornets team, even if neither is the centerpiece.

Reid, acquired in the Ball trade, is averaging 17.4 points and 8.5 rebounds. At 27, he offers size, shooting and versatility that won't be easy to replace. White, 26, was brought back on a multiyear contract after averaging 15.6 points in 21 games for Charlotte last season.

White has played only four games this season following a calf injury, so his early shooting numbers say relatively little. What matters more is whether he can give the Hornets enough creation and organization at point guard to make life easier for Miller and Knueppel.

If Charlotte has four players it can reasonably pencil into its next competitive roster, those are the four.

The auditions are still open

Oct 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) and ties up Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The harder calls come in the frontcourt.

Moussa Diabaté, 24, has supplied rebounding and defensive energy, averaging 9.1 boards and 1.6 steals. Ryan Kalkbrenner has provided rim protection and efficient finishing; his 15 rebounds against Cleveland offered a reminder of his value. Both look like useful NBA rotation players. Whether either becomes an indispensable starter is another question.

The developmental group is even less settled. Tidjane Salaün flashed with 14 points against the Cavaliers, but one productive night doesn't answer his long-term questions. Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr. are still early in their rookie seasons, while Sion James and Liam McNeeley have more to establish before anyone should count them as permanent fixtures.

That's where Charlotte's depth of prospects can be mistaken for a depth of certainty.

The Hornets have two clear foundational pieces in Miller and Knueppel, two established players in Reid and White, and several credible candidates to join them. That's more than a blank slate, but it's not yet a complete core.

For Jeff Peterson, the next step isn't simply collecting more young talent. It's finding out which of the players already in Charlotte can help turn that talent into winning basketball.

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