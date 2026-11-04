Could the Hornets Be Staring at Another Abysmal Start to the Season?

The Charlotte Hornets had a nice little start to the season, winning three of their first four games. For a minute, it looked like things might be different this year. Well, that didn't last long.

Monday's game against Detroit was a mess. The Hornets lost by 33 points, and that makes four losses in a row. They're 3-5 now after looking pretty good just a week ago.

November isn't looking much better, either. Boston and Cleveland are on the schedule, and Charlotte still has a trip out west to deal with. There are some games Charlotte should win this month, but the way things are going, even those aren't looking like sure things.

November Could Get Ugly in a Hurry

Nov 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) grabs the loose ball in front of Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) and forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte gets Brooklyn first. The Nets have had their share of problems, but this is a game the Hornets should be able to compete in and win.

Boston and Cleveland are up after Brooklyn. Neither game looks good on paper for Charlotte. Those two games could tell us quite a bit about where this team really stands.

Phoenix, the Clippers, and the Lakers are also on the schedule. All three games are on the road, which doesn't help matters. Charlotte could be in for a rough trip.

The Hornets still have Atlanta to worry about, too. The Hawks already beat them pretty badly, and Charlotte gets another shot at them this month. Hopefully, the second meeting looks a little different.

There are a few wins out there for Charlotte if it plays well. But with the way the Hornets have looked lately, it's hard to know what to expect from them.

The Hornets Have to Take Advantage of Winnable Games

Nov 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is that Charlotte has a few games later in November that don't look nearly as tough. Memphis, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Washington are all on the schedule. Those are games the Hornets should feel they have a chance to win.

The Detroit game showed just how bad things can get for Charlotte. The Hornets turned the ball over 25 times. You can't give the other team that many extra chances and expect to win.

Coby White finally made his season debut against Detroit, scoring seven points in 16 minutes. Charlotte could use more of his scoring, especially on nights when the shots aren't falling. He's not going to solve every problem, but having him back should help.

Charlotte has some opportunities coming up, and it needs to take advantage of them. Nobody expects the Hornets to win every game this month. That's where Charlotte has to make up some ground.