Evaluating Coby White's Season Debut Against the Pistons

Coby White finally made his season debut Monday night, but there just wasn't a whole lot of time to evaluate him.

White played 16 minutes in Charlotte's 124-91 loss to Detroit after missing the first seven games of the season with a calf injury. He finished with seven points and three assists while shooting 3-of-9 from the floor and 1-of-5 from three.

Those aren't numbers that jump off the page, but I wasn't expecting White to come back and immediately look like the player Charlotte traded for last season.

For his first game, I was more interested in seeing him back on the floor.

The Shot Wasn't There Yet

Nov 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward John Collins (20) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White didn't shoot the ball particularly well. Five of his nine attempts came from behind the arc, and only one went in. He finished 3-of-9 overall, so there wasn't much offensively that really stood out.

I'm willing to give him a pass on most of that.

White hadn't played in a regular-season game yet, and 16 minutes isn't much time to find a rhythm. He was coming back from a calf injury, playing with new teammates, and trying to get comfortable in an offense he hadn't been part of (this year) on the floor yet. I expected some rust.

The three turnovers bothered me a little more than the missed shots.

Charlotte needs White to eventually become another guy who can handle the ball and take some pressure off the rest of the backcourt. Three turnovers in 16 minutes aren't ideal, especially when he only had three assists.

Still, this wasn't a game where I came away worried about White.

The shots weren't falling, and he was a little sloppy with the basketball. For a guy playing his first 16 minutes of the season, I can live with both for one night.

What I want to see now is whether those things start cleaning themselves up as his minutes increase.

We Need to See More

Nov 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) returns to the lineup during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were a few things I liked. He wasn't afraid to shoot even when the first few weren't falling, and getting three assists in limited minutes at least gave us a glimpse of another way he can help Charlotte. The Hornets don't need him to come in and take over the offense.

What I liked most was that White didn't look hesitant. The shots weren't falling, but he kept taking them. I'd rather see that than watch him spend his first game trying not to make a mistake.

I'm curious to see what he looks like when that 16 minutes turns into 25 or 30.

The turnovers are something I'll be watching. So is the shooting. I'm not worried about either one after one game, but the Hornets can't afford the sloppy ball-handling to become a regular thing.

For now, I'm not taking much more than that from his debut. He got through his first game, got some shots up, and finally got to play with his new teammates.

That's enough for one night.

The next few games should tell us a lot more.

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