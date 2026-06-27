Don't Expect the Charlotte Hornets to Make a Trade for Jaylen Brown

Shortly after the Charlotte Hornets shipped LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was some chatter that Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown could be an option for Jeff Peterson. Even oddsmakers had the Hornets as a top landing spot for him as recently as yesterday.

But according to respected NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, the Hornets are not "actively pursuing" a trade for Brown. It always seemed more like an idea being kicked around as opposed to something that could actually materialize. The term we have all used to describe Brown's fit in Charlotte here on the site is "clunky."

A deal between the two would likely have to feature Brandon Miller as part of the package going to Boston, but if it didn't, it would be super clunky. Coby White, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Jaylen Brown, and Moussa Diabaté would be a super small lineup, and there's too much ball dominance and not enough play creation for others.

Remove Miller, and it still feels wonky with Coby White being the starting point guard and Kon Knueppel mainly being a catch-and-shoot guy. Brown needs to have the ball in his hands a ton, and while he showed that he can share those duties with a superstar talent like Jayson Tatum, he's probably better suited to go somewhere where he can be the guy.

It's also important to note that if the Hornets wanted to acquire Brown, it would likely have to come in a deal separate from the LaMelo Ball trade. It could be folded into that, but it would get super complicated for each involved party. The Hornets can't use the $40M trade exception and outgoing salary to absorb Brown's $57M salary for 2026-27. So to pull something off, they would need to send a package of players and several draft picks, which would create more issues than it would potentially solve.

Peterson has more moves coming. I mean, there has to be, right? He's not going to waste the exception and just roll with this current group post-LaMelo trade. Another star could be en route to Charlotte, or they could use the TPE to take on a bad contract, which would really send the fan base up in arms. Where he ends up going with his next move is anyone's guess, but it will signal which direction this franchise is headed.

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