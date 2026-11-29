The Charlotte Hornets continued their losing ways in week five of the regular season. But for the time being, some teams were still in worse shape. And, of course, a lot were in much better shape. Find out who's who down below!

(As always, a reminder that the power rankings are a short- to medium-term temperature check and therefore don't align with the official standings. Every stat, unless specified otherwise, is taken from the last week of play only.)

15. Milwaukee Bucks (Week 4's Power Rankings: 15th | Record after Week 5: 1-16)

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Performance of the week: Tyler Herro vs PHI (50pts, 11rbs, 7ast, 15/23fgs)

Schedule: MIA (-7), POR (-10), PHI (-3)

It wasn't a terrible week for the Bucks. They were within striking distance of three good-to-great teams and would have almost gone to overtime against the 76ers, but Herro's three left his hands shortly after the buzzer sounded.

But then again, Milwaukee is now 1-16. That is absolutely horrendous, and unless they win at least one game, they won't climb up these rankings anytime soon.

Week 6: TOR (MON), BKN (WED), DET (FRI), OKC (SAT)

14. Brooklyn Nets (14th | 3-12)

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Performance of the week: Danny Wolf vs ORL (20pts, 5rbs, 2ast, 6/10fgs, +15)

Schedule: PHI (-12), CHI (-30), ORL(-2)

Brooklyn has had issues lately, suffering some heavy defeats against far from invincible teams. To end week five, the matchup with the Orlando Magic was a nice change-up.

Although it didn't end in a win, it was the first game in a while in which the Nets were able to compete against a playoff-contending team. In unfortunate news, sophomore guard Nolan Traoré, who had a great start to the season, will miss eight to ten weeks with a hamstring strain.

Week 6: MIN (MON), MIL (WED), TOR (FRI), CHA (SAT)

13. Charlotte Hornets (12th | 4-11)

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Performance of the week: Naz Reid vs LAL (23pts, 11rbs, 4ast, 4stk, 0to)

Schedule: LAL (-4), ATL (-14)

Things got pretty concerning for the Hornets in week five. There was so much wrong with the loss to the Lakers that it would be impossible to list everything here. At least they were in that one; the same can't be said about Friday's loss to the Hawks.

A list of issues plaguing Charlotte right now: Four injured rotational players, the trio of Naz Reid/Brandon Miller/Coby White being super inefficient, multiple players having more or less strict minute restrictions, and almost none of the role players being able to hit threes.

That's the short version. For more, just check out ANY article published on this website in the past week, or our podcast on YouTube (HERE).

Week 6: MEM (MON), CHI (WED), BKN (SAT)

12. Indiana Pacers (9th | 5-12)

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Performance of the week: Ivica Zubac vs CLE (21pts, 10rbs, 2ast, 3blk, 8/11fgs)

Schedule: HOU (-15), CLE (-9), NYK (-7)

We've reached the fourth team on this list and haven't gotten the chance to talk about one win yet! Indiana definitely has the most excusable losses of everyone mentioned so far.

Their competition was pretty good, and they are missing a sure-fire all-star in Tyrese Haliburton. Concern should start to set in for the Pacers if they can't win their easier games, but for now, you cannot put too much blame on their squad for putting up valiant efforts.

Week 6: OKC (MON), PHI (FRI), CHI (SAT)

11. Toronto Raptors (10th | 6-10)

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Performance of the week: Allen Graves vs DET (20pts, 10rbs, 3stl, 6/9fgs, 0to)

Schedule: NYK (-9), WAS (-4), DET (+3)

Toronto finally caught a break to close out week five with a close win against Detroit. Previously, they had been on a six-game losing streak, of which five defeats were by single digits.

As for many teams, injuries have really negatively impacted Toronto's season. Maybe it was reasonable to expect Kawhi Leonard to miss some time, but the fact that he's only played two games so far really has to influence your evaluation of this team.

Still, the situation is what it is, and even with Leonard available, the Raptors probably would have struggled with some of the same on-court factors bugging them right now. Most notably, defensive rebounding (30th in DRB), free-throw shooting (29th in FT%), and the low volume and efficiency from three-point range (22nd in 3PA, 23rd in 3P%).

Week 6: MIL (MON), BKN (FRI), DEN (SUN)

10. Chicago Bulls (11th | 4-12)

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Performance of the week: Josh Giddey vs DEN (23pts, 14rbs, 22ast, 10/17fgs)

Schedule: CLE (-11), BKN (+30), WAS (-4), DEN (-6)

Yes, you read that Josh Giddey stat line against the Denver Nuggets correctly. 22 assists is the second-highest single-game mark by a Chicago Bull, topped only by 24 assists from Guy Rodgers in 1966.

It's a symptomatic stat line for a Bulls team that has begun to figure things out as the season has progressed. The roster is, of course, very flawed; there's some offensive juice, though, that's shining through more and more.

Apart from Josh Giddey and the currently injured Norman Powell, Chicago has gotten valuable contributions from Buddy Hield (33pts vs DEN), Jalen Smith (26pts vs DEN), Matas Buzelis (25pts vs BKN), Tre Jones (16pts vs CLE), and others.

Week 6: CLE (MON), CHA (WED), IND (SAT)

9. Orlando Magic (7th | 10-6)

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Performance of the week: Franz Wagner vs PHI (27pts, 8rbs, 11ast, 12/22fgs, 1to)

Schedule: BOS (+10), PHI (-5), BKN (+2), WAS (-20)

Franz Wagner's stretch of strong play did not come to an end in week five. He continues to be the Magic's main attraction. This brings more and more people to ask: Shouldn't he be the main guy, even once Paolo Banchero eventually returns?

When the Magic lose, it's often because of what happens on the defensive end. Orlando currently allows the second-highest three-point percentage in the league, after allowing the eleventh-worst last season.

Week 6: DET (TUE), WAS (SAT), DET (SUN)

8. Washington Wizards (13th | 7-11)

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Performance of the week: Anthony Davis vs CHI (36pts, 11rbs, 3ast, 16/26fgs)

Schedule: MEM (-16), TOR (+4), CHI (+4), ORL (+20)

The Washington Wizards are not, per se, a good team. Look at the teams and their respective seeds against which they've gotten their seven wins this season: Milwaukee (15th), Charlotte (13th), 2x Chicago (12th), Toronto (10th), and 2x Orlando (8th).

Almost anytime Washington has had to go face-to-face with a higher seed, it's ended in a double-digit loss. If this team has more to offer than beating up on bad teams and having an occasional victory over a middle-of-the-road ballclub, then this will be the week to prove it.

The momentum is on their side with three straight dubs. There are plenty of rest days in there. At minimum, they have to be competitive in both contests and get one win.

Week 6: BOS (TUE), ORL (SAT)

7. Boston Celtics (1st | 11-6)

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Performance of the week: Mike Conley vs SAC (19pts, 4rbs, 3stl, 6/7fgs)

Schedule: ORL (-10), DEN (-5), SAC (-1), GSW (-1)

*scratches eyes* *scratches eyes again* *scratches eyes one final time*

Yes, the Boston Celtics, who, up until the beginning of week five, were riding high and mighty, lost four straight games. And not just to any opponents, but... the Banchero-less Orlando Magic? The Curry-less Golden State Warriors? The Sacramento Kings???

Boston's offensive production has taken an abrupt nosedive, with all - and I mean - all of their core players vastly underperforming their usual. This had to have been a weird outlier week.

Week 6: WAS (TUE), ATL (FRI), SAS (SUN)

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (6th | 9-8)

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Performance of the week: James Harden vs IND (51pts, 6rbs, 6ast, 15/26fgs, 14/14fts)

Schedule: CHI (+11), MEM (-3), IND (+9)

A solid few games for the Cavaliers, who took care of business against two lowly Eastern Conference foes and put up a solid effort against a good Grizzlies squad. Truly, they should have beaten Memphis. Sam Merrill got a trip to the free-throw line down one with six seconds left and missed both attempts.

All of this also happened with Evan Mobley sidelined due to a left great toe sprain. Holding up defensively will remain a concern as long as that's the case, but over these past few games Harden and Mitchell (39pts vs CHI, 34 vs MEM) have been exceptional enough offensively for it to not matter much.

Week 6: CHI (MON), NYK (WED), MIA (SUN)

5. Detroit Pistons (4th | 10-6)

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Performance of the week: Ausar Thompson vs SAS (14pts, 9rbs, 12ast, 5stl, 7/13fgs)

Schedule: SAS (+12), NOP (+13), TOR (-3), ATL (-10)

Duncan Robinson missed all of week five for the Pistons, while Jalen Duren remained sidelined with a right hamstring strain. Yet, they somehow found a way to beat San Antonio, and even in the two losses they suffered, they were very much in the game.

Detroit's strong locker room culture continues to stand out, as there's always someone ready to step up. That has been the case with Paul Reed at the center spot for a while now, and it was the case this week with Daniss Jenkins and Kevin Huerter in place of Duncan Robinson.

Week 6: ORL (TUE), NYK (WED), MIA (SUN)

4. Philadelphia 76ers (2nd | 10-6)

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Performance of the week: Joel Embiid vs SAS (26pts, 17rbs, 9ast, 1to)

Schedule: BKN (+12), ORL (+5), MIL (+3)

Not many new things to say about the Philadelphia 76ers after week five. LeBron and Co. won all three of their games, and all of them were pretty much must-wins.

Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe, and the aforementioned LeBron James all chipped in at least one really good game, which was enough in the end.

Still, the concern that the 76ers can't seem to blow any of their opponents out and are forced to play their starters heavy minutes even against the league's worst teams hasn't been addressed yet.

Week 6: POR (MON), MIA (WED), IND (FRI), HOU (SAT)

3. Atlanta Hawks (8th | 11-6)

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Performance of the week: Dyson Daniels vs CHA (11pts, 8rbs, 10ast, 4stl)

Schedule: OKC (+5), CHA (+14), DET (+10)

Wins against OKC, the Hornets, and the Pistons read really well on paper. Then you remember the injury situation for all three of those teams, and it still reads as a good stretch for Atlanta, just a little less impressive.

Of course, you can only beat the opponents put in front of you, but Atlanta needs to keep these winning ways up for a bit longer to skyrocket even higher on the power rankings. They've had weeks like this before this season, only to rack up a couple of losses the following week.

Week 6: BOS (FRI), NYK (SUN)

2. Miami Heat (5th | 10-6)

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Performance of the week: Bam Adebayo vs OKC (24pts, 15rbs, 12ast, 4stk, 8/11fgs, 0to)

Schedule: HOU (+18), MIL (+7), OKC (+10)

Talk about figuring it out! It took a couple of weeks, but the Miami Heat have turned into the offensive juggernaut their more optimistic projections thought they could be.

The best part: It hasn't required Giannis Antetokounmpo to exert himself all that much. The two-time MVP didn't even play against OKC. Instead, Bam Adebayo, Davion Mitchell, and Nikola Jovic stepped up.

You can look at every game Miami has won recently and make a similar case: It's barely ever just two players taking on a vast majority of the load, which makes this spurt even more encouraging and leads you to believe it's a sustainable improvement instead of one individual's hot streak.

Week 6: PHI (WED), NYK (FRI), CLE (SUN)

1. New York Knicks (5th | 11-6)

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Performance of the week: Karl-Anthony Towns vs IND (30pts, 13rbs, 5ast, 5stk, 9/14fgs, 1to)

Schedule: TOR (+9), MIN (+3), POR (+1), IND (+7)

Just like the week before, the New York Knicks again found themselves in a bunch of close games against some good competition. This time around, they pulled out all of the victories, admittedly with some luck on their side.

That's been the story all season, though: the luck evading New York in close contests. Now that we've finally seen them pull through in some crunch-time scenarios, they've earned themselves the top spot in these power rankings for the first time this year.

Week 6: CLE (WED), MIA (FRI), ATL (SUN)

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