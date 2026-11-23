Better late than never! After two tumultuous weeks of NBA action, with many Charlotte Hornets losses along the way, here are the Eastern Conference power rankings for week 4, with the Power Ranking for week 5 dropping later today!

(As always, a reminder that the power rankings are a short- to medium-term temperature check and therefore don't align with the official standings. Every stat, unless specified otherwise, is taken from the last week of play only.)

15. Milwaukee Bucks (Week 3's Power Rankings: 15th | Record after Week 4: 1-13)

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Performance of the week: Kasparas Jakucionis vs ATL (25pts, 5rbs, 5ast, 3stl)

Schedule: NYK (-32), LAL (-11), ORL (-8), ATL (-7)

The Milwaukee Bucks simply have to rely on their younger players more. The season is already a wash in terms of play-in aspirations, and there is simply no reason to play Kyle Kuzma (11/32 this week) and Myles Turner (7.4ppg this season) for 26 minutes a game.

Yes, the Bucks aren't getting blown out in every game, and that might be more frequent once younger players see more minutes. But it's clear by now that there are too many veterans on this team who do not drive winning in any way, quite the opposite, actually.

So in a week where they're bound to lose all three games anyway, let's hope we were able to see some more of Kasparas Jakucionis, Nate Ament, Ousmane Dieng, and Bogoljub Markovic.

Week 5: MIA (WED), POR (THU), PHI (SAT)

14. Brooklyn Nets (12th | 3-9)

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Performance of the week: Egor Demin vs NOP (22pts, 5/8fgs, 1rb, 1as, 1st, 1to)

Schedule: NOP (+34), MEM (-19)

It's not Brooklyn's fault they dropped down a few spots in week 4, they barely got a chance to play. On Wednesday, they beat the brakes off an inept Pelicans squad before suffering a blowout loss of their own on Saturday to a pretty good team in Memphis.

In some good news, Egor Demin made his return from a right bone bruise and netted double-digit points in both games. That's already more double-digit scoring nights than he had in four appearances pre-injury.

Week 5: PHI (MON), CHI (WED), ORL (FRI)

13. Washington Wizards (9th | 4-10)

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POTW: Anthony Davis vs DET G1 (44pts, 13rbs, 16/21fgs, 10/11fts)

Schedule: DET (-11), IND (-13), DET (-4), HOU (-28)

Credit to the Washington Wizards for hanging in the game against Indiana up until the fourth quarter and for taking Detroit to double overtime shortly after. At the end of the day, though, they ended week 4 with zero wins.

Anthony Davis had some dominant games, and the trio of Trae Young, Alex Sarr, and Keyshawn George each had impressive offensive nights. As has been the case all season, what kills Washington is the inconsistency on offense and the steadily horrible defense (25th in DRTG).

Washington can't stop anyone, and with that working against you, you have to be spot on with your shooting to win NBA games. Trae Young is the perfect personification of this team. Horrendous defensively, and on the other end, he followed up a good game against Detroit (37pts, 14ast, 8/23fgs) with a donut against Houston (0pts, 0/5fgs, 26mp).

Week 5: MEM (MON), TOR (WED), CHI (FRI), ORL (SUN)

12. Charlotte Hornets (13th | 4-9)

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POTW: Grayson Allen vs CLE (27pts, 4rbs, 6ast, 2stl, 8/14fgs)

Schedule: CLE (+12), PHX (-5), LAC (-8)

The Charlotte Hornets stayed true to themselves in week 4, except for three quarters against the Cavaliers. Those uncharacteristically good scoring periods were enough to build a 33-point lead, which was barely enough to squeeze out a win.

Then, Naz Reid and Co. headed west and had two much more characteristic games, failing to score in the triple digits against two of the league's worst defenses in the Suns and Clippers.

What is holding the Hornets' hopes up by a string is that they are getting progressively healthier. They're bound to see Dennis Schröder return from injury, leaving only Kon Knueppel on the sidelines long-term.

Those around the Hornets who haven't been discouraged yet have kept their head high because they believe we will see a different version of them once they have been healthy for a while. If that's the case, the next couple of weeks will have to show some of those improvements.

Week 5: LAL (TUE), ATL (FRI)

11. Chicago Bulls (14th | 3-9)

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POTW: Norman Powell vs ATL (33pts, 5rbs, 2ast, 12/19fgs)

Schedule: SAS (-5), ATL (+8), MIN (+11)

Don't look now, but the Chicago Bulls are building some momentum. Getting Nic Claxton back from injury and not having to incorporate the undoubtedly talented but raw Caleb Wilson have made a huge difference.

Not only did Chicago get two wins in a row here after losing nine of their first ten games, but they've beaten very respectable opponents in Minnesota and Atlanta.

Turnovers remain an issue and always will with Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Tre Jones, and Matas Buzelis running the offense. When they don't turn it over, they're hyper-efficient. And now with Claxton around, the defense is just about ok enough to win some games.

Week 5: CLE (MON), BKN (WED), WAS (FRI), DEN (SUN)

10. Toronto Raptors (7th | 5-8)

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POTW: RJ Barrett vs PHI (31pts, 14rbs, 5ast, 13/20fgs)

Schedule: MEM (-16), BOS (-5), PHI (-11), NYK (-4)

Don't read too much into this slump for the Raptors. Kawhi still hasn't played in weeks. Scottie Barnes only played in the Knicks game. And Toronto was still in all of these losses until late in the fourth or overtime.

Right now, the top-end talent on this roster just isn't good enough to win clutch minutes. That will change with Barnes and eventually Leonard back in the mix, so there's no reason to panic in the long term.

More importantly, Toronto has to just win a few games in the short term so the record hasn't tanked too badly once Kawhi returns. They've been close, but the momentum has now shifted against them.

Week 5: NYK (TUE), WAS (WED), DET (FRI)

9. Indiana Pacers (8th | 5-9)

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POTW: Pascal Siakam vs DAL (29pts, 9rbs, 8ast, 2stl, 9/16fgs, 0to)

Schedule: DAL (-3), WAS (+13), NYK (+2), PHI (-7)

Similar to the Raptors, the Pacers are just trying to hold down the fort until their superstar is ready to go again. But they did a better job at it over the course of week 4.

Pascal Siakam is still an offensive force who can score at an all-star level. Andrew Nembhard has really been finding his groove as a playmaker, dishing out 10 assists against Washington and twelve against Dallas.

Of course, Indiana's ceiling is capped right now, you can still count on them to give most opponents a run for their money, though.

Week 5: HOU (WED), CLE (FRI), NYK (SUN)

8. Atlanta Hawks (5th | 8-6)

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POTW: CJ McCollum vs MIL (20pts, 4rbs, 2ast, 4stl, 5/10fgs, 0to)

Schedule: LAL (-10), CHI (-8), MIL (+7)

A bit of a setback for Atlanta in week 4, after winning all four of their games the week before. The three-point shooting was up and down, and Jalen Johnson's return to action hasn't gone all that well yet, either. He hit just 41.5% of his field goal attempts in that three-game span and also had 13 turnovers.

Creating turnovers and scoring off them still comes easy to the Hawks, but their inability to force tough shots hurt them in a big way against both Los Angeles and Chicago.

Luckily, their week 5 schedule is relatively kind. The Thunder are struck by injuries, Atlanta matches up fantastically against the Hornets right now, and Detroit is a good test that they might head into with some momentum.

Week 5: OKC (WED), CHA (FRI), DET (SUN)

7. Orlando Magic (11th | 5-7)

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POTW: Franz Wagner vs MIL (35pts, 9rbs, 12ast, 13/22fgs)

Schedule: SAC (+7), UTA (+15), MIL (+8)

Franz Wagner is on a TEAR. He dropped 30+ points on good efficiency in all three games, plus some nice rebounding and assist numbers. He's also getting to the line at a good rate. All that's evading him at this point is a consistent stroke from deep.

None of these wins are necessarily awe-inspiring, they were all must-wins, quite honestly. That doesn't change the fact that winning three must-wins in a row is something impressive and encouraging for a team missing its first option.

Week 5: BOS (MON), PHI (WED), BKN (FRI), WAS (SUN)

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (6th | 7-7)

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POTW: Tyrese Proctor vs DAL (24pts, 11rbs, 10ast, 10/19fgs)

Schedule: CHA (-12), NYK (+8), MIA (-12), DAL (+10)

Cleveland's front office has done a solid job this offseason at filling out the back half of the roster. Players like Tyrese Proctor, Mario Hezonja, and Meleek Thomas really have stepped up.

In week 4, it was the superstars who let the team down at times. Evan Mobley missed some time, Harden & Mitchell both had great and horrid nights.

To top off a stretch of games that was all over the place, a Cavs team without Harden, Mobley, Mitchell, Allen, Merrill, and Watson beat an almost fully healthy Mavs squad. Try to make some sense of that!

Week 5: CHI (MON), MEM (WED), IND (FRI)

5. Miami Heat (10th | 7-6)

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POTW: Donovan Mitchell vs CLE (22pts, 5rbs, 17ast, 7/14fgs, 1to)

Schedule: UTA (+6), CLE (+12), DET (+20)

This is where the Heat's current hot streak really got going. A close win against the Jazz isn't eye-popping, but it was the foundational building block for victories over Cleveland and Detroit.

Of course Giannis Antetokounmpo was brilliant, as always. But it seems that, finally, after a rough start to the season, the rest of the roster has figured out how to work around him.

Davion Mitchell is racking up dishes like the world's best waiter, while Bam Adebayo looks more and more dominant on offense.

Week 5: HOU (MON), MIL (WED), OKC (FRI)

4. Detroit Pistons (1st | 8-4)

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POTW: Cade Cunningham vs WAS G 2 (52pts, 5rbs, 11ast, 16/25fgs, 17/18fts, 0to)

Schedule: WAS (+11), WAS (+4), MIA (-20)

Detroit didn't have a terrible week 4, but some other teams had better ones. Most significantly, the Pistons lost to their only somewhat good opponent, the Miami Heat, and they needed double overtime and a Cade Cunningham masterclass to put the Wizards away before that.

It seems like the heavy minutes in past weeks and the double overtime game got to them against Miami. They're also still desperately awaiting Jalen Duren's return from injury.

What's a little unusual is that the Pistons have such a hard time on the defensive end of the floor. 129 points conceded per game in week 4 are entirely too many.

Week 5: SAS (TUE), NOP (WED), TOR (FRI), ATL (SUN)

3. New York Knicks (4th | 7-6)

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POTW: Jalen Brunson vs IND (33pts, 11ast, 11/22fgs)

Schedule: MIL (+32), CLE (-8), IND (-2), TOR (+4)

The Knicks have really gotten the short end of the stick up until week 4 when it comes to close games. You see the six losses on the record and might make assumptions, but not one of them was by double digits.

Plus, five of New York's seven wins were in the double digits. All of this is with a considerable part of the rotation really still looking for its rhythm.

The crunch-time situations are bound to swing the other way sooner rather than later, and, spoiler alert, they did just that in week 5.

Week 5: TOR (TUE), MIN (THU), POR (SAT), IND (SUN)

2. Philadelphia 76ers (2nd | 11-3)

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POTW: VJ Edgecombe vs TOR (15pts, 8rbs, 8ast, 7/12fgs, 0to)

Schedule: BOS (-22), TOR (+11), IND (+7)

Yes, there was a pretty bad loss to the Celtics here. It's fair to say that Boston was the hottest team in the East at this point, as you might have gathered from the fact that they're yet to be listed.

It doesn't take everything away from that defeat, but it's noteworthy and a major reason why I decided to put the 76ers above both New York and Detroit.

Because after that Celtics game, Philadelphia went right back to their usual ways and dominated two clutch times against Toronto and Indiana.

Week 5: BKN (MON), ORL (WED), MIL (SAT)

1. Boston Celtics (3rd | 11-2)

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POTW: Paul George vs PHI (36pts, 5rbs, 14/22fgs, 1to)

Schedule: PHI (+22), TOR (+5), DAL (+37)

Week 5 would turn out to be a much different affair, but in week 4 the Celtics were riding high as can be. They trounced Dallas and Philadelphia. Toronto was a more difficult matchup, but Boston prevailed in the end.

Paul George has been an awesome addition, he provides a huge amount of relief for Jayson Tatum on nights when he hasn't got it going, and vice versa.

Week 5: ORL (MON), DEN (WED), SAC (SAT), GSW (SUN)

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