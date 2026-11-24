The Charlotte Hornets’ early-season problems are about to catch up to them. After losing five in a row, the Hornets have three consecutive home games against the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Washington Wizards. This is the time for the Hornets to turn things around.

The Hornets currently have a 4-12 record and have only won one game in their last 10. While there are times when the team looks competitive, they have yet to put together a full 48-minute game and finish off opponents.

This upcoming stretch presents an opportunity to change that.

Hornets Have a Chance to Build Some Momentum

Nov 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte gets to stay at home for the next three games on its schedule. The Bulls will visit on Wednesday, followed by the Nets on Saturday and the Wizards on Monday. All three teams have losing records on the season so far, so these are games that the Hornets need to win in order to start turning things around.

Of course, each of these opponents must be taken seriously. As the Hornets have shown in recent games, things can quickly get out of hand if they don’t execute on the court. There is a lot of pressure on the team to start winning games and to turn things around.

As for the Hornets’ problems so far this season, most have come on the offensive end of the court. The Hornets are only averaging 100.6 points per game, which is the lowest in the entire league. The team is also averaging the lowest number of assists per game in the entire league, with only 22.0 per game.

Defensively, the Hornets are allowing 110.9 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league. On the plus side, the Hornets are pulling down 46.5 rebounds per game, which is the fourth-best mark in the league.

Charlotte Needs More Than One Good Performance

Nov 23, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) looks to pass during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets need more than just one good game against the Bulls on Wednesday. They need to put together three good games in a row against the Bulls, the Nets, and the Wizards before they take on the Celtics on Dec. 2.

This stretch of games is not necessarily make-or-break for the entire season. However, it will give the team a chance to see how much progress they have made.

If the Hornets can win these three games at home, then they can start to gain some confidence. However, if they continue to lose, then there will be more questions raised as to whether this team is capable of turning things around.

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