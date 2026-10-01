Eastern Conference Power Rankings Before the Start of Preseason

They have been the talk of many towns over the course of the offseason, and now they finally get to back it up: The Charlotte Hornets are about to be back in action!

But the Bugs are far from the only team that has been active in an effort to improve. You only need to take a look around the Hornets' own division to see the Heat acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Wizards add AJ Dybantsa.

What else has happened in the east? That and more in this pre-training camp power ranking!

15. Brooklyn Nets

Mar 1, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) gestures after making a three point shot in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If any team in the East finds itself behind Brooklyn to end the year, something has gone wrong for that ball club. The additions of Julius Randle and rookie guard Mikel Brown Jr. should bring some offensive firepower to the squad of head coach Jordi Fernandez.

But the inexperience, lack of physicality for a lot of the young players, and defensively limited personnel have to bind the Nets to last place. They probably wouldn't be too disappointed with that placement, as long as their young players develop.

14. Milwaukee Bucks

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a weird spot. They clearly have a team with a good amount of individual quality, especially offensively. On the other hand, there's also a new head coach, Taylor Jenkins, and a lot of new players - eight, to be exact.

There are very real questions to be asked about this team's on-court chemistry, veteran leadership, and frontcourt rotation. Somewhere in this roster, a play-in candidate is hiding. Unearthing it will surely take more than one off-season, though.

13. Chicago Bulls

Mar 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Brooklyn, Chicago made one big scoring addition in Norman Powell. And they also netted themselves a new starting big man in Nic Claxton, alongside highly touted UNC prospect Caleb Wilson.

Despite these additions, the Bulls are still a clumsy fit on offense. It made sense to acquire Powell as someone who can alleviate those concerns a bit, but Buzelis, Wilson, Giddey, and Claxton are all players with such specific skill sets that meshing them together is going to be a challenge for new head coach Tiago Splitter.

Chicago will produce a lot of highlight plays this season, but winning basketball is still a few years away.

12. Washington Wizards

Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) advances the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If any NBA team would fit the "Last Chance U" moniker right now, it would be the Washington Wizards. Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Tre Mann, and Khris Middleton have all had injury issues recently, and their output has taken a significant hit as a result.

DeAndre Ayton and, to some extent, the much younger Alex Sarr have been subverting expectations for some time now. That said, the Wizards' offensive potential is absurd.

It's the defense and the unavailability of their stars that will ultimately hold the Wizards back, but they should be good for some hugely entertaining games this season.

11. Charlotte Hornets

Apr 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) acknowledges an assist from guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was ever so close, but I couldn't bring myself to put the Hornets above the team that ranks tenth. The good first: This Hornets squad is immensely talented offensively and has a proven system set in place, which worked very well last season and will continue to work even without LaMelo Ball.

Yes, some of Ball's creative passes and playmaking abilities are not replaceable. If healthy, the Hornets could still be a top-ten offense. As we know now, they won't be fully healthy to start the season. That throws a wrench in things.

Having Kon Knueppel and Grant Williams as questionable for the first few weeks is a major blow and will force Charles Lee to redistribute minutes in a way he probably will not like. At least Brandon Miller seems to be good to go, but even he has not had a full offseason to develop.

All of this also immediately emphasizes the high expectations for Naz Reid and Coby White, who are going to have to exert themselves a little more to keep the offense afloat early on. And then there's also the defensive end of the court, where Charlotte will not be outright bad but simply doesn't have the personnel to be great or even good.

10. Atlanta Hawks

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming fresh off of an in-parts promising playoff appearance, the Atlanta Hawks tried their best to work on some of the roster's most fatal flaws.

Luguentz Dort, Dorian Finney-Smith, and St. John's product Zuby Ejiofor will all bring a level of physicality to the table that Quin Snyder was missing last season. Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should keep up their high level of play. Youngster Asa Newell ideally takes a step forward to bolster the frontcourt rotation.

It is also not unreasonable to hope that Dyson Daniels can find some semblance of a three-point shot again. You will have noticed by now that there are still a lot of subjunctives to this segment. And there lies the issue with the Hawks.

They NEED Asa Newell to make a jump, because their big-man depth is so thin. They NEED Dorian Finney-Smith to be available. They NEED Dyson Daniels to be less anemic offensively. They NEED Nickeil Alexander-Walker to be as great as he was last year.

Assuming that some, but not all, of those things will come true, it feels fair to have them just at the brink of the play-in. Because they could both significantly eclipse or subvert this ranking.

9. Orlando Magic

Apr 8, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, a team where there is no need to list tons of changes because there are almost none. Nikola Vucevic joins the center rotation. Former Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney takes over the head coaching position. That's it. And that's not enough to make a jump in a hyper-competitive Eastern Conference.

Orlando seemingly finds itself in a time loop, where no matter the additions or changes, they end up looking very much the same. That comes down, mostly, to Paolo Banchero. The forward's consistent inconsistency hurts the Magic immensely and sets the tone for a ball club that can beat the best team in the league one night, then lose to the worst team in the league the next.

That is incredibly frustrating because, with Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane, Orlando has two great second options. Sadly, it seems like the lack of depth and Banchero's flaws will hurt the Magic once again.

8. Detroit Pistons

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets set to take a free throw in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Putting last season's first seed here is a risk. But it's one I'm willing to take. And it's mostly because the Pistons' frontcourt depth has crashed and burned.

Jalen Duren was extremely underwhelming in the playoffs and is probably asking for too much in the still-ongoing contract negotiations. Still, he was an All-Star and crucial to Detroit's regular season success.

His frontcourt partner, Tobias Harris, is going to play for the Spurs, and his backup, Isaiah Stewart, signed a deal in Memphis. That leaves the Pistons with John Collins and Paul Reed as starters. Behind them... Ron Holland? Javonte Green?

Luckily, Cade Cunningham is one of the best point guards in the league, and he will find a way to squeeze everything out of this roster. It's just that Detroit's front office has given him a much smaller lemon than he deserves.

7. Boston Celtics

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts to his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to make of the Boston Celtics? They were forced to trade away Jaylen Brown for Paul George, a definite downgrade, if only because of the difference in availability.

Mitchell Robinson is a great addition, but his injury issues and foul-line trouble always end up preventing him from playing big minutes. A lot is riding on Jayson Tatum, who looked good but not great after returning from injury late last season.

Can Tatum play 70+ games of MVP-level basketball? I have my doubts, but that's what it would take for the Celtics to finish much higher than seventh in an Eastern Conference that is vastly better than last year's.

Either way, you can count on Boston to play disciplined and within themselves. They have enough depth to be competitive almost every night; the high-level talent just might not be there quite as much anymore.

6. Indiana Pacers

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are teams with tons of ifs. There is only one if for the Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton. If Haliburton comes back and looks like his 2024-25 self again, Indiana could easily boast the league's best offense.

Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr, TJ McConnell, and Obi Toppin are all fantastic complementary players to a healthy, in-form Haliburton.

Unlike Tatum, though, we did not see Haliburton play a single minute last season. That makes this whole equation so volatile, to the point where it would be hard to justify having the Pacers super high.

5. Philadelphia 76ers

May 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on against the New York Knicks in the second quarter during game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia 76ers were by far the hardest team to place on this list. Can four star players who all like to have the ball in their hands work well together? Are Joel Embiid and LeBron James even going to play more than fifty games? How much can rookie guard LaBaron Philon contribute?

With how many similarly built teams we have seen fail in recent years, there are some historically backed doubts to be had. Then again, this iteration of the modern superteam is arguably the most talented in terms of its top-level personnel.

But even if you are buying into, for example, LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey taking a bit of a backseat. The fact that the starting lineup will, in all likelihood, only play around 40 games together significantly caps how much regular-season success it can produce.

4. New York Knicks

Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the second quarter of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the funny way that sports work, winning a championship often increases the pressure on a team or franchise. The New York Knicks of 2025-26 have certainly etched their names into the city's history books and given their fans a summer they'll never forget. Very few around the city will be seriously upset if the Knicks finish as a middle-of-the-road playoff seed.

Across the league, though, the Knicks are now expected to perform to a champion's standards. Every team facing them will want to prove a point. This won't necessarily faze a tightly-knit and experienced core like the Knicks'. It just means the road to winning a game becomes ever so steeper.

The loss of Mitchell Robinson hurts, too, and I'm doubtful that Andre Drummond can replace him. There is also the toll that the heavy minutes and long 25-26 season will take on Brunson, Towns, Anunoby, Bridges, and Hart.

The reigning champions earned that title and are as battle-tested as they come. Regarding the circumstances, that is not quite enough for the top spot. Not that that matters too much to the Knicks anyways, they finished the past regular season in third after all.

3. Toronto Raptors

Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the basketball in game two of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kawhi Leonard averaged a career high in points per game last season (27.9), was still one of the best defensive wings in the league, and remained relatively available (65 games).

Now he gets to go back to a franchise and city he already knows and a young core that just pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to a seven-game series without starting point guard Immanuel Quickley.

Scottie Barnes is getting better and better. Collin Murray-Boyles looks like an ace. RJ Barrett has become more of a mature player over the years. Jamal Shead did a more-than-solid job starting in place of Quickley against Cleveland.

Toronto was screaming for a steady offensive presence, and that's what they now have in Kawhi. Everything holding this team back is inexperience and maybe a little issue at the center spot, where the only taller option is Jakob Poeltl.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the first quarter against New York Knicks during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is NOT a playoff power ranking! It is a regular season power ranking. And the Cleveland Cavaliers have been a regular season juggernaut. The trio of Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen has a net rating of +9.6 over the last three seasons.

A backcourt duo of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell might be a liability in high-leverage situations. But over 82 games, it guarantees a high-octane offense, while Mobley and Allen hold together the defense as much as possible.

The depth is not all that enticing. It hasn't been for a while. But there are still Peyton Watson, Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, Thomas Bryant, Craig Porter Jr., and NBA returnee Mario Hezonja. Those are enough solid players to stagger the starters with.

Cleveland has finished in the top four of the Eastern Conference four consecutive times. There is very little reason to believe they can't extend this streak.

1. Miami Heat

Mar 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) walks back to the bench in a time out against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lots of people have concerns about the Miami Heat's bench, and that is fair. But their starting lineup is as loaded as they come. Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson, or Tim Hardaway Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bam Adebayo should strike fear into many opponents. It is surely the most well-rounded lineup Antetokounmpo has had around him since his title run with the Bucks.

Assuming that Antetokounmpo will miss at least roundabout fifteen games, and taking into account that it will take time for him to adjust to Miami and his teammates, the Heat could struggle a bit to start the season.

Do not be surprised, though, if they find their stride after a few weeks and start tearing through opponents.

Miami has an incredibly dangerous setup that few other teams have: An MVP-caliber player (Antetokounmpo), willing second and third options (Adebayo/Wiggins), and tons of reliable low-usage complementary players (Larsson, Mitchell, Hardaway Jr., Richards, Fontecchio, Thompson, Jovic, Smith).

And that's not even accounting for frequent sixth man of the year candidate Bobby Portis Jr. And the fact that this roster will be coached by one of the league's most experienced and successful head coaches, Erik Spoelstra.

To hear more thoughts on the upcoming NBA season, feel free to check out the Charlotte Hornets on SI YouTube (HERE) or Spotify (HERE) podcast channels.

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