Everything Charles Lee Said After the Hornets' Close Win Over the Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets improved to 3-1 behind one of Brandon Miller's best offensive performances of his career, while the Hornets won the possession game and three-point math battle against the Washington Wizards. Here is what Head Coach Charles Lee had to say following the win.

On the team's composure down the stretch and Brandon Miller's big night

"Love that the group was able to respond after the Wizards went on a run. It's a really good team, but I think in all games, you have to realize the game is far from over. I would love to see our habits be sustainable until that last buzzer. I thought we had a little bit of lapses in transition defense and not protecting the paint in some key moments. Then after the timeout, we come out and Brandon (Miller) gets a big-time block on Anthony (Davis)'s attempt at the rim. I thought our shift activity improved. Some of the contests were great, and they banged a couple threes that were heavily contested. But I thought for the most part, once we locked back in on our habits and our techniques, we got a little bit better. So I was really happy with that. And like you said, Brandon had a big-time night for us. The thing that was probably most impressive was his wanting the ball in a clutch situation and understanding what we needed to get out of some of those looks down the stretch. But then his defensive activity all night, all the deflections and steals and blocked shots in transition and winning that 50-50 ball on the sideline. Those are the things when your best player is being elite on defense and offense, it makes you a really good team."

Miller's floor game and patience with the basketball

"I think it's really important. As you get deep into games, you need to know where the ball is going, what your spacing is going to look like. There's got to be some preparation, but also a confidence and a willingness to want to be in those moments. I think Brandon (Miller) and the whole team are prepared for him, and they want him. They thrive in those situations. Part of Brandon's maturation is himself, but then also, I see Dennis (Schröder) talking to him. I see Naz (Reid) talking to him. I see Moussa (Diabaté), Grayson (Allen), whoever it is. Down the line, Kon (Knueppel), Coby (White). They're like, 'You are that guy. We believe in you.' And so when we put the ball in your hands, go make a play for yourself, for your teammates. I think the fact that not only is Brandon prepared for it, but his teammates want to see him in those moments, and they encourage him in those moments is really what's helping him as well."

Tidjane Salaün's encouraging recent play and defensive improvement

"I think you're spot on. The thing that I have loved about Tidjane (Salaün) is his mindset and his approach coming into the game. I think most young players, when you come in, you think the best way that you can impact the game is by scoring. I think he has realized that the role that we need of him consistently every night is to be defensively focused, understand what the personnel tendencies are. Obviously, he was a young player last year trying to learn a new basketball game, and because he works so hard and he cares so much, we knew that he was going to make progress. So glad to see that it's translating to the court because I agree with you, his defensive activity and rebounding have been really good. To watch him want the matchups, 'Hey, Coach, put me on (Giannis) Antetokounmpo or put me on (Anthony) Davis,' and his willingness and readiness, if it's one possession, if it's 10 possessions, he's down for it. Then offensively, I think it's just finding where he should be spacing-wise. How can he keep the offense flowing without having to do too much?"

On getting Naz Reid going offensively in the fourth quarter

"He's another one of our versatile scorers, and so when we're able to utilize him in a lot of different ways, it helps add space to our offense. It gives us another guy that can get himself downhill and to the paint. But I also want him to realize to let the game come to him at times, too. Obviously, he was in and out of the game because of foul trouble today, and so it's a good learning experience for him that he can still come back in the game and the flow of our offense, the unselfishness that we have from all of our guys, they're still going to find him for some open catch-and-shoot threes. We're going to run some sets for him, and so there's no need to force anything. But again, he was another guy that I thought came up with some big defensive plays as well, too."